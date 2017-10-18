Connect with us

Sports

Leicester City sack manager, Craig Shakespeare

Published

2 hours ago

on

Leicester City Football Club has parted ways with its first team manager, Craig Shakespeare.

 

According to the club, Michael Appleton will be in charge of the First Team as Caretaker Manager for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Swansea City, supported by First Team Coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler.

 

Leicester City Vice Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Craig has been a great servant to Leicester City during his spells as an Assistant Manager and since taking over as Manager in challenging circumstances in February. His dedication to the Club and to his work has been absolute and the contribution he made to the most successful period in Leicester City history is considerable. However, our early promise under Craig’s management has not been consistently evident in the months since and the Board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the Club moving forward consistent with the long-term expectations of our supporters, Board and owners”. 

 

He continued to say, “Craig is and will remain a very popular, respected figure at Leicester City and will be welcome back at King Power Stadium in future, both professionally and as a friend of the Club.”  

 

The Club will now begin the process of identifying and appointing its next First Team Manager and will make no further comment on the process until the appropriate time.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Lionel Messi and wife expecting baby number 3

Published

3 days ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

The football legend and his wife are expecting their third child together. She shared the photo above and wrote “Family now 5′. The couple already have two sons…

Lionel Messi and wife expecting baby number 3 (photo)

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Sports

Federer beats great rival Nadal to win Shanghai Masters

Published

3 days ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

Tennis – Shanghai Masters tennis tournament – Men’s Singles Finals – Shanghai, China – October 15, 2017 – Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning against Rafael Nadal of Spain. REUTERS/Aly Song


Roger Federer got one over his old rival Rafael Nadal to win the Shanghai Masters 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday in a showdown between the two best players on the planet.

It was a 94th title for the Swiss legend, drawing him level with the great Ivan Lendl, and closes the gap on world number one Nadal at the top of the rankings as the season reaches its conclusion.

In-form Nadal was ahead in their overall record down the years, with 23 wins to Federer’s 14, but he was up against it almost right away.

Number two Federer put Nadal under the cosh immediately on the Spaniard’s serve, breaking him in the first game — to roars of approval from the majority inside the arena.

The 36-year-old Swiss, fondly known as “Cow” in China for his laid-back personality, had started the better and he rattled through his own service game for 2-0.

Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion who had beaten Nadal in their last four encounters, was in full flow under the Qizhong Tennis Center roof, which was closed because of downpours in Shanghai.

Nadal, 31, groaned while lashing many of his shots; Federer was all quiet efficiency.

Somewhere in the stadium somebody rattled a cow bell.

Federer rapidly made it 4-2 with two booming aces in a row, drawing huge cheers from much of the stadium.

In contrast, Nadal — a 16-time Grand Slam winner but who had never won the Shanghai Masters — was labouring through his service games.

He went long on a straightforward forehand but powered an ace to make it 4-3 to the Swiss.

There were suggestions that Federer might not be quite as fresh as his old foe, having been pushed to three sets a day earlier in the second semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro.

The timeless Federer rubbished that notion as he seared his way to a 5-3 first-set lead.

Nadal sent down his fourth ace for 5-4, only for Federer to seal the set with his seventh ace of the match.

There was little between the great rivals in the early exchanges of the second set until the pivotal fifth game.

Nadal, on a great run of form that won him the US Open and China Open in recent weeks, saved the first break point but could not survive the second one to put Federer in reach of a second Shanghai Masters crown.

AFP

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Sports

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s astonishing collection of cars including 3 Porsches, 2 Bugattis, 2 Ferraris & they are worth almost £6m (Photos)

Published

7 days ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most hardworking footballers on earth, having enjoyed a successful career at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid where he currently plays and earns £365,000 weekly.

The footballer who’s also a model and businessman has made millions and he’s still making more money. He’s known for his flamboyant lifestyle off the pitch and he has got a special taste for fast cars.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

During his time at Manchester United, Ronaldo was first seen with a Porsche Cayenne worth £67,500, followed by a suave BMW M6 ( £77,500 ), Porsche Carrera S – (£87,335), and Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano worth £200,000.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Following his transfer to Real Madrid in 2009, the Portuguese continued his flamboyant lifestyle off the pitch. He added to his garage Audi RS5 – (£61,0000), Audi R8 – (£107,000) Audi S8 – (£82,000), Mercedes S65 AMG Coupe – (£180,000), Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S – (£105,000) and Range Rover Sport SVR – (£100,000)

The football star also has Ferrari F12 – £240,000,  Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano – (£200,000), Porsche 911 Turbo S – (£148,000), Mclaren mp4-12c – (£168,500), Chevrolet Camaro SS – (£35,000), Bugatti Veron – (£1.7million) and Bugatti Chiron – (£2.5m).

See more photos of his cars below,..

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending