Connect with us

News

Man kills mom’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend

Published

17 mins ago

on

A Florida man Brian Disario, 30, of Port Richey, allegedly shot and killed his mother’s friend, David Armstrong, 56, because he believed the man was flirting with his girlfriend who was imaginary, officials said.

Disario’s mother reportedly called police after the shooting, saying her son was mentally ill and had shot someone in the garage.

According to a 911 recording released to the public, his mom said:

“My son shot someone. He is schizophrenic. Please get the officers and ambulance here now. He’s got a loaded gun,” Disario’s mother told police, according to a 911 recording.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene promptly.

Body cam footage showed one of the officers asking Disario to show his hands, rather than comply with the officer, Disario shot at the deputies, who then returned fire, officials said.

Disario began walking toward a school, a few hundred feet away and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

A shootout between Disario and officers at the scene ensued. Afterwards, Disario went back into his home and killed himself

During a news conference, Sheriff Chris Nocco said:

“The deputies made a conscious decision to do anything they had to do to protect those kids in school and protect the community.”Probably moments before this they were driving on patrol and doing what they had to do and seconds later, they’re in a life-and-death situation, putting their lives on the line.”

WFLA reported that a robot was sent inside the home, where it found Disario dead.

Nocco said Disario had an AR-15 rifle and .22 caliber rifle. It was not immediately clear how he obtained the guns.

The deputies involved in the shootout were placed on administrative leave while police investigated the incident.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

World News

Malta journalist death: Caruana Galizia’s son hits out

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The son of an investigative journalist killed in a car bomb attack in Malta has denounced what he called the country’s “mafia state”.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, died in an explosion shortly after she left her home in Bidnija, near Mosta, on Monday.

She was known for her blog accusing top politicians of corruption.

“My mother was assassinated because she stood between the rule of law and those who sought to violate it,” said her son Matthew, who was close to the blast.

Caruana Galizia: Malta’s anti-corruption warrior

In a lengthy Facebook post published hours after he attempted to save his mother from the burning vehicle, he accused Maltese police of incompetence and the government of “impunity”.

“When the institutions of the state are incapacitated, the last person left standing is often a journalist,” wrote Matthew Caruana Galizia, who is also a journalist.

He also took aim at Malta’s projected image as a liberal Western nation.

“Yes, this is where we are: a mafia state where you can now change your gender on your ID card (thank God for that!) but where you will be blown to pieces for exercising your basic freedoms,” he said.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

World News

‘Islamic State’: Raqqa’s loss seals rapid rise and fall

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

Abu Anis only realised something unusual was happening when he heard the sound of explosions coming from the old city on the western bank of the Tigris as it runs through Mosul.

“I phoned some friends over there, and they said armed groups had taken over, some of them foreign, some Iraqis,” the computer technician said. “The gunmen told them, ‘We’ve come to get rid of the Iraqi army, and to help you.'”

The following day, the attackers crossed the river and took the other half of the city. The Iraqi army and police, who vastly outnumbered their assailants, broke and fled, officers first, many of the soldiers stripping off their uniforms as they joined a flood of panicked civilians.

It was 10 June 2014, and Iraq’s second biggest city, with a population of around two million, had just fallen to the militants of the group then calling itself Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham/the Levant (Isis or Isil).

Four days earlier, black banners streaming, a few hundred of the Sunni militants had crossed the desert border in a cavalcade from their bases in eastern Syria and met little resistance as they moved towards their biggest prize.

Rich dividends were immediate. The Iraqi army, rebuilt, trained and equipped by the Americans since the US-led invasion of 2003, abandoned large quantities of armoured vehicles and advanced weaponry, eagerly seized by the militants. They also reportedly grabbed something like $500m from the Central Bank’s Mosul branch.

“At the beginning, they behaved well,” said Abu Anis. “They took down all the barricades the army had put up between quarters. People liked that. On their checkpoints they were friendly and helpful – ‘Anything you need, we’re here for you.'”

The Mosul honeymoon was to last a few weeks. But just down the road, terrible things were already happening.

As the Iraqi army collapsed throughout the north, the militants moved swiftly down the Tigris river valley. Towns and villages fell like skittles. Within a day they had captured the town of Baiji and its huge oil refinery, and moved on swiftly to seize Saddam Hussein’s old hometown, Tikrit, a Sunni hotbed.

Just outside Tikrit is a big military base, taken over by the Americans in 2003 and renamed Camp Speicher after the first US casualty in the 1991 “Desert Storm” Gulf war against Iraq, a pilot called Scott Speicher, shot down over al-Anbar province in the west.

Camp Speicher, by now full of Iraqi military recruits, was surrounded by the Isis militants and surrendered. The thousands of captives were sorted, the Shia were weeded out, bound, and trucked away to be systematically shot dead in prepared trenches. Around 1,700 are believed to have been massacred in cold blood. The mass graves are still being exhumed.

Far from trying to cover up the atrocity, Isis revelled in it, posting on the internet videos and pictures showing the Shia prisoners being taken away and shot by the black-clad militants.

In terms of exultant cruelty and brutality, worse was not long in coming.

After a pause of just two months, Isis – now rebranded as “Islamic State” (IS) – erupted again, taking over large areas of northern Iraq controlled by the Kurds.

That included the town of Sinjar, mainly populated by the Yazidis, an ancient religious minority regarded by IS as heretics.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

Hurricane Ophelia kills 3 and leaves 360,000 without power in Ireland

Published

21 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

On Monday, Ireland was hit by Hurricane Orphelia in what officials called an “unprecedented storm” that left three people dead, more than 300,000 customers without power and shut down schools as well as government offices.

 

A police spokesman said one woman in her 50s was killed outside the village of Aglish, near the south coast, when a tree fell on her car. A female passenger in her 70s suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Another man died in an accident while he was clearing a fallen tree with a chainsaw near the town of Cahir, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) further inland.

 

And the third victim was a man killed on the roads by a falling tree north of Dundalk in the northeast, close to the border with Northern Ireland, police said in a statement.

Ophelia, the largest hurricane ever recorded so far east in the Atlantic Ocean and the furthest north since 1939, was downgraded to a storm before it hit the Irish coast but nonetheless wrought havoc.

Met Eireann, the Irish National Meteorological Service said, “It will still however bring violent and destructive winds for a time,” Flooding was also expected “due to either heavy thundery downpours or storm surges in coastal areas,” the service said after issuing a red alert for the whole country.

Winds reached 191 kilometres (119 miles) per hour at Fastnet Rock, Ireland’s southernmost point, while the strongest winds recorded onshore were 156 kph (97 mph) at the entrance to Cork Harbour in the southwest.

The Electricity Supply Board said 330,000 customers were without power, due to more than 3,200 individual faults on the network.

Ophelia is the 15th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic season, which is expected to last until the end of November. Three major hurricanes; Harvey, Irma and Maria caused catastrophic damage in the Caribbean and the US Gulf Coast.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending