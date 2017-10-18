Connect with us

Nigerian News

Niger State Child’s Right Protection Agencyhands over eight rapists to police

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Director General of the Niger State Child’s Right Protection Agency, Mariam Kolo, says it has arrested eight suspected rapists and handed them over to the police Criminal Investigation Department in the state.

It was learnt that the victims were mainly teenager, who were hawking in the Minna metropolis.

The suspects included 30-year-old Ibrahim Mainama from Tunga Sabontiti; 35-year-old Musa Ibrahim from Bosso;  Nasiru Abubakar, 35, from Abdulsalam Quarters and 48-year-old Yahaya kuso from Lapai.

Others were Mohammed Yusuf, 25, from Barikinsale; Yusuf Idris, 35, from Tudun Nasira; Isah Garba, 30; and Tukur Buhari, 35.

Kolo told Northern City News that the suspects had for long been raping teenagers in the city.

He said upon their arrest and interrogation in the agency’s office, they owned up to the crime, prompting the agency to hand them over to the police for further investigations.

She admonished parents to always monitor their daughters so that they would not fall into wrong hands.

The DG identified religion, culture and lack of awareness as the major problems fuelling rape in Niger State, noting that the culprits appeared to be unrepentant.

She said, “We shall continue the sensitisation in  all the 25 local government areas of the state so that people will desist from the crime and change for the better.”

She, however, commended Governor Abubakar Bello for his support, which, she said, had yielded positive result for the agency.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nigerian News

Hospital wants nurse prosecuted for attempted sale of baby

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

The management of ECWA Eye Hospital, Kano has disowned a nurse, Mrs. Itohan Pius, who was arrested by the police while allegedly attempting to sell a five-year-old boy for N15,000.

Briefing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Atima Mayor, said the suspect acted on her own volition, stressing that she must be made to face the music.

According to Mayor, the nurse’s action of buying and selling a child constituted a criminal offence under the laws of the land.

He said, “The act or action of such a staff member does not represent our philosophy and belief as a law-abiding institution, which was founded on Christian ethics and convictions.’’

The CMD noted that since the case was with the police, the organisation was convinced that Pius would face the full wrath of the law.

He disclosed that the management of the hospital, on its own part, was considering punishing the nurse for rubbishing the image of the hospital.

The police had on October 10, 2017 apprehended Pius following a tip-off by one Hajiya Fatima.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government on Tuesday demoted two senior health workers in the Karaye Local Government Area of the state for deliberately hoarding the  free anti-malaria drugs provided by the state government for free distribution in some designated health centres.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Getso, announced the demotion of the culpable officers, while supervising immunisation against poliomyelitis and other child killer diseases in the area.

He expressed disappointment over what he culpable as unethical and inhuman behaviour of the workers.

The official in charge of Karaye facility, Malam Tasiy Aliyu, and another official in charge of essential drugs distribution, whose name could not be ascertained, were directed to hand over to their respective subordinates, with immediate effect.

The Commissioner for Health also queried two health workers in the laboratory unit of the hospital for allegedly extorting money from patients.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

BEAKING: Man kills wife over disagreement

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

A man, Mr. Sunday Akpan of Eda Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has killed his wife, Mrs. Martha Akpan.

He was also said to have dumped her remains in a rubbish dump.

The Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, adding that investigation revealed that the incident occurred on October 11.

He explained that Akpan had a misunderstanding with his wife, which led to a fight on the day.

“After a tip-off, the command arrested one Sunday Akpan, an elder in the Light of the World Mission Church, Oron Road, Uyo, for the murder of his wife, one Martha.

“The suspect, at midnight, went further by using a machete to cut the remains of his wife into pieces; he gathered them in two sacks, put the sacks in a wheelbarrow and disposed them of in a rubbish dump close to the NDLEA’s office, off Nwaniba Road, Uyo,” Elkana said.

The police spokesman said the suspect perpetrated the act in the presence of his three children, who later reported the incident to the police.

“The suspect has owned up to the crime and investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO added.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

I can’t continue to stay alone, 87-year-old lawyer defends wedding

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

An 87-year-old lawyer and former lawmaker, Senator Cyrus Nunieh, said he decided to marry another wife because he was alone and needed a companion.

Nunieh officially married a lady in her 40s on Tuesday at the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The former member of the National Assembly, who said he was now a king in Ogoniland, Rivers State, explained that he had been alone after his former wife died in 1991.

Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone on Tuesday, Nunieh pointed out that his children were all adults, who had ventured into various business of their own, adding that he could no longer cope with loneliness.

He described his new wife, Rosemary, as an intelligent woman, who would always be there for him and share ideas with him.

“I cannot continue to stay alone. I love her and she loves me. We understand each other and she is also intelligent. In marriage, there are advantages somewhere and disadvantages in other areas.

“There is no limitation in age. Some may say you are old; you may soon die. But some were dead even before they were born. Some were one year or two years old and they die. Death is not always dependent upon a man’s age,” he said.

About her new wife, Nunieh said, “You know that rose is the best of all flowers and we have two Marys in the Bible; we have Mary, the mother of Jesus and Mary Magdalene.

“She too (Rosemary) is a believer of the Bible. But why are you particular about her age? She is not an infant. She is a very charming woman.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending