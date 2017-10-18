Niger State Child’s Right Protection Agencyhands over eight rapists to police

The Director General of the Niger State Child’s Right Protection Agency, Mariam Kolo, says it has arrested eight suspected rapists and handed them over to the police Criminal Investigation Department in the state.

It was learnt that the victims were mainly teenager, who were hawking in the Minna metropolis.

The suspects included 30-year-old Ibrahim Mainama from Tunga Sabontiti; 35-year-old Musa Ibrahim from Bosso; Nasiru Abubakar, 35, from Abdulsalam Quarters and 48-year-old Yahaya kuso from Lapai.

Others were Mohammed Yusuf, 25, from Barikinsale; Yusuf Idris, 35, from Tudun Nasira; Isah Garba, 30; and Tukur Buhari, 35.

Kolo told Northern City News that the suspects had for long been raping teenagers in the city.

He said upon their arrest and interrogation in the agency’s office, they owned up to the crime, prompting the agency to hand them over to the police for further investigations.

She admonished parents to always monitor their daughters so that they would not fall into wrong hands.

The DG identified religion, culture and lack of awareness as the major problems fuelling rape in Niger State, noting that the culprits appeared to be unrepentant.

She said, “We shall continue the sensitisation in all the 25 local government areas of the state so that people will desist from the crime and change for the better.”

She, however, commended Governor Abubakar Bello for his support, which, she said, had yielded positive result for the agency.