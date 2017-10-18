Connect with us

Poverty biting harder, Reps tell FG

October 18, 2017

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday at a plenary session complained that poverty was biting harder in the country and urged the Federal Government to tackle the problem headlong.

They spoke as President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the House on his plan to present the 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the lawmakers.

The President’s communication was read to members by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, thus setting the stage for laying the estimates of the 2018 budget before the National Assembly any time soon by Buhari.

The lawmakers’ worry about poverty came as they passed a motion to mark the World Poverty Day. The motion was sponsored by the Chairman, Committee on Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Muhammad Wudil.

They resolved to “call on the Federal Government to be more effective in implementing various programmes aimed at tackling poverty in the country.”

One member from Osun State, Mrs. Ayo Omidiran, described how poverty was biting most Nigerians, including lawmakers.

She stated, “There is no member here who is not feeling the pangs of poverty. Many of our constituents depend on us for their basic needs; they are feeling the pangs of poverty. People now go to their neighbours’ houses to seek help, which is embarrassing already. In turn, many of them run to us, asking for one favour or another.”

Buhari’s letter on the 2018-2020 MTEF/FSP was read just as the House passed the 2017 Federal Capital Territory statutory budget of N222.3bn for second reading.

The MTEF/FSP is a requirement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and sets out the Federal Government’s revenue and spending plans for 2018-2020.

The letter read partly, “Pursuant to provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, the preparation towards the submission of the 2018 budget to the National Assembly is progressing well.

“The MTEF and FSP were prepared against the backdrop of a generally adverse global economic uncertainty, as well as fiscal challenges and recovery in domestic economy to ensure that planned spending is set at prudent and sustainable levels and is consistent with government’s overall developmental objectives and inclusive growth.”

It is anticipated that the 2018 national budget may be slightly higher than that of 2017.

The budget for the current year is N7.441tn and was signed into law on June 12 by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, then as the acting President.

It was higher than the 2016 budget of N6.06tn by over 20 per cent. The MTEF will set the figures for 2018 and the oil and non-oil revenue projections for 2019 and 2020.

It will also set the crude oil benchmark for 2018-2020 and the expected oil production output. The oil benchmark for the 2017 budget was originally set at $38 per barrel, but it was later increased to $44 by the National Assembly. The dollar/naira exchange rate was set at N305/USD1.

The House Majority Leader, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, led the debate for the second reading of the FCT’s budget.

He said N52.5bn went for personnel spending, while N41.2bn was earmarked for overhead costs.

The lion’s share of N128.bn was provided for capital expenditure, particularly for completion of ongoing projects and satellite towns’ development in the FCT.

Although, some members applauded the budget, they called for more attention to be given to the satellite towns. For instance, the Chairman, House Committee on Ethics/Privileges, Mr. Nicholas Assai, observed that most of the infrastructure in the satellite towns had failed.

He also said some of the towns had no potable water and electricity supply, adding, “Let us give the people in these satellite towns a sense of belonging. Places like Jikwoyi, Kubwa, Dutse; there are no good roads there. Let us endeavour to cater for these people.”

Finance

Stocks end three-day gains, shed N103bn

1 hour ago

October 18, 2017

The Nigerian-equities market three-day gains were reversed at the close of trade on Tuesday as the Nigerian Stock exchange market capitalisation dropped by N103bn in one session.

The NSE All-Share Index fell 82 basis points to close at 36,669.61 basis points – implying a moderation in the year-to-date return to 36.4 per cent.

A total of 211.873 million shares valued at N4.742bn exchanged hands in 3,890 deals.

Accordingly, investors lost over N103bn as market capitalisation settled at N12.6tn primarily due to losses in Dangote Cement Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, which plummeted by 1.8 per cent, 3.3 per cent and one per cent, respectively.

Despite the 1.4 per cent drop in volume to 211.9 million units, total value of trades increased dramatically, rising by 73.6 per cent from N2.7bn to N4.7bn.

Sector performance was negative across board as all indices declined. On the back of drops in Dangote Cement and Nestle, the industrial and consumer goods indices were the major losers, both down 0.9 per cent from previous close.

Similarly, the oil/gas index fell by 0.5 per cent owing to a loss in 11 Plc, which declined by five per cent. The insurance index declined by 0.4 per cent following a depreciation in AxaMansard Insurance Plc by 4.6 per cent; whereas the banking index reversed on Monday’s top position to marginally fall 0.1 per cent as against one per cent increase on Monday owing to the drop in GTBANK shares by one per cent.

Despite the decline in performance, market breadth remained positive as 21 stocks advanced against 21 decliners. The best performers were International Breweries Plc, NEN Insurance Nigeria Plc and First Aluminum Plc, which respectively advanced by 5.8 per cent, 4.5 per cent and four per cent.

On the other hand, Red Star Express Plc, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc and champion Breweries Plc lost 9.2 per cent, 8.8 per cent and 5.2 per cent to emerge as the worst performing stocks of the day.

Commenting on the market stance, analysts at Afrinvest Securities, in a post, said, “We attribute the day’s negative close to profit taking on recent gains in the equities market, however we expect an upturn in following sessions due to Q3 2017 earnings releases.”

Meanwhile, at the close of trades, the open buy-back and overnight rates recorded respective declines of 47.50 per cent and 50.50 per cent. The average money market rate, on the other hand, settled at 27.67 per cent.

Sell pressures permeated the Treasury bonds space, as the average bond yield advanced by 0.05 per cent, to settle at 15.13 per cent.  Yield advancements were witnessed on 10 instruments, while the Oct-2019 instrument recorded a marginal decline of 0.01 per cent and five instruments traded flat.

Business

1,000 firms bid for 17 contracts at NRC

1 hour ago

October 18, 2017

Over 1,000 companies bid for 17 categories of projects for the 2017 capital projects of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the Managing Director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said on Tuesday.

He spoke through the Director of Operations, Mr. Niyi Ali, who represented him at the formal opening of bids for the projects in Lagos.

The event held at Ebute Meta head office of the NRC was witnessed by representatives of firms bidding for the contracts.

Okheria said the open bidding was done in order to get the best firms to execute the projects, which were meant for the 2017 fiscal year.

He said the open bidding process was in line with the Procurement Act of 2004, adding that it would be transparent and promised to be fair to all bidding firms.

He gave some of the projects as the procurement of tools, equipment and materials for emergency repairs and maintenance of tracks; renovation/upgrade of railway stations and other buildings together with associated facilities (nationwide); procurement of locomotives, coaches, wagons, railway inspection vehicles and cranes (narrow gauge and/or standard gauge); procurement/rehabilitation and installation of equipment for mechanical/electrical, security, printing, operations, civil and ICT facilities; and generation of alternative revenue for the corporation, insurance services, among others.

In a related development, the NRC said it had begun the process of easing traffic congestion at the Apapa area of Lagos with the evacuation of containers from the Apapa port by train to Ebute Meta Junction.

Business

Inflation drops marginally to 15.98%

1 hour ago

October 18, 2017

The National Bureau of Statistics has released the Consumer Price Index report, which measures inflation, with the rate dropping year-on-year from 16.01 per cent in August to 15.98 per cent in September.

In the report released on Tuesday in Abuja, the bureau explained that the drop in the nation’s inflation rate in September was the eighth consecutive month that the index would be declining since January this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the NBS stated that the headline index increased by 0.78 per cent in September, in contrast to the 0.97 per cent recorded in August this year.

 The national bureau in its report said, “Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, increased by 15.98 per cent (year-on-year) in September 2017. This was 0.03 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in August (16.01) per cent, making it the eighth consecutive decline in the rate of headline year-on-year inflation since January 2017.

“On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.78 per cent in September 2017, 0.19 per cent points lower from the rate of 0.97 per cent recorded in August.”

It stated that the urban index rose by 16.18 per cent (year-on-year) in September 2017, up by 0.05 per cent point from 16.13 per cent recorded in August, while the rural index increased by 15.81 per cent in September, down from 15.91 per cent in August.

“On month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 0.84 per cent in September 2017, down from 0.99 per cent recorded in August, while the rural index rose by 0.74 per cent in September 2017, down from 0.95 per cent in August,” the report added.

Economists and financial analysts stated that the marginal drop in Nigeria’s inflation was attributable to the widespread ease in food commodity prices usually associated with early harvest.

Analysts at the Financial Derivatives Company Limited were, however, of the view that the threat of higher inflation was looming with the commencement of the electoral cycle.

“This is because the incumbent government will roll out a series of people-friendly disbursements and initiatives,” they said in their bulletin on inflation that was made available to our correspondent in Abuja.

They also said, “This sustained but marginal reduction (in inflation) can be partially attributed to the effect of tight liquidity in the system, evidenced by a contraction in money supply by 11.06 per cent to N21.85tn in August. We noticed a widespread ease in commodity prices, usually associated with early harvest.”

