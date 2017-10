Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed that they their third child is due in April.

A short statement from Kensington Palace reads, “their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018.”

The royal couple are said to be ‘delighted’ at having a third baby after Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The new baby will be fifth-in-line to the British throne.