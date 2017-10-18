Connect with us

This is from the president of the United States of America

Published

3 hours ago

on

As shared by US President Donald Trump.

News

‘Be careful because at some point I fight back’ – President Trump warns Senator John McCain

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Hours after Senator John McCain delivered a speech that took shots at President Donald Trump, he has warned the Arizona Republican to “be careful” because at some point he will “fight back.”

 

McCain, while accepting the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Monday night, warned the United States against turning toward “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems.”

 

In his response, Trump told Chris Plante of “The Chris Plante Show” on Tuesday that he heard the criticism and warned McCain to be careful.

 

In his words, “yeah, well I hear it. And people have to be careful because at some point I fight back. I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

 

Responding to Trump’s threat, McCain bluntly told reporters that: “I’ve faced far greater challenges than this.”

 

News

Man kills mom’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

A Florida man Brian Disario, 30, of Port Richey, allegedly shot and killed his mother’s friend, David Armstrong, 56, because he believed the man was flirting with his girlfriend who was imaginary, officials said.

Disario’s mother reportedly called police after the shooting, saying her son was mentally ill and had shot someone in the garage.

According to a 911 recording released to the public, his mom said:

“My son shot someone. He is schizophrenic. Please get the officers and ambulance here now. He’s got a loaded gun,” Disario’s mother told police, according to a 911 recording.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene promptly.

Body cam footage showed one of the officers asking Disario to show his hands, rather than comply with the officer, Disario shot at the deputies, who then returned fire, officials said.

Disario began walking toward a school, a few hundred feet away and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

A shootout between Disario and officers at the scene ensued. Afterwards, Disario went back into his home and killed himself

During a news conference, Sheriff Chris Nocco said:

“The deputies made a conscious decision to do anything they had to do to protect those kids in school and protect the community.”Probably moments before this they were driving on patrol and doing what they had to do and seconds later, they’re in a life-and-death situation, putting their lives on the line.”

WFLA reported that a robot was sent inside the home, where it found Disario dead.

Nocco said Disario had an AR-15 rifle and .22 caliber rifle. It was not immediately clear how he obtained the guns.

The deputies involved in the shootout were placed on administrative leave while police investigated the incident.

World News

Malta journalist death: Caruana Galizia’s son hits out

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The son of an investigative journalist killed in a car bomb attack in Malta has denounced what he called the country’s “mafia state”.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, died in an explosion shortly after she left her home in Bidnija, near Mosta, on Monday.

She was known for her blog accusing top politicians of corruption.

“My mother was assassinated because she stood between the rule of law and those who sought to violate it,” said her son Matthew, who was close to the blast.

Caruana Galizia: Malta’s anti-corruption warrior

In a lengthy Facebook post published hours after he attempted to save his mother from the burning vehicle, he accused Maltese police of incompetence and the government of “impunity”.

“When the institutions of the state are incapacitated, the last person left standing is often a journalist,” wrote Matthew Caruana Galizia, who is also a journalist.

He also took aim at Malta’s projected image as a liberal Western nation.

“Yes, this is where we are: a mafia state where you can now change your gender on your ID card (thank God for that!) but where you will be blown to pieces for exercising your basic freedoms,” he said.

