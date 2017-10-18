This is from the president of the United States of America

Hours after Senator John McCain delivered a speech that took shots at President Donald Trump, he has warned the Arizona Republican to “be careful” because at some point he will “fight back.”

McCain, while accepting the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Monday night, warned the United States against turning toward “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems.”

In his response, Trump told Chris Plante of “The Chris Plante Show” on Tuesday that he heard the criticism and warned McCain to be careful.

In his words, “yeah, well I hear it. And people have to be careful because at some point I fight back. I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

Responding to Trump’s threat, McCain bluntly told reporters that: “I’ve faced far greater challenges than this.”