Connect with us

Fashion

Toke Makinwa strikes a pose with her over 1.3m naira Gucci Lilith leather top handle bag

Published

3 hours ago

on

Media personality/author Toke Makinwa pictured with her new Gucci Lilith leather top handle bag – which costs $3,700.

 

Toke Makinwa strikes a pose with her over 1.3m naira Gucci Lilith leather top handle bag Toke Makinwa strikes a pose with her over 1.3m naira Gucci Lilith leather top handle bag

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fashion

Kerry Washington is simple and natural as she features on Allure Magazine’s November issue

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Scandal star Kerry Washington is the cover girl for Allure Magazine’s october issue.

The actress went natural for the shoot, from her hair down to her make-up free face. Speaking to the magazine, 40-year-old mother-of-two said she chose to become more natural since she had kids because she wants to inspire them to love themselves as they are.

“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to,” Kerry said.

Kerry Washington is simple and natural as she features on Allure Magazine

She also spoke about politics, her beauty routine, her Scandal character Olivia Pope’s future and how she feels about the internet.

She said: “I have to dip in and dip out (of the internet), because it suffocates me. Like, I become unable to function. So it’s a tricky balance between staying aware and also staying connected to a sense of hope and productivity and showing up for life.”

Kerry Washington is simple and natural as she features on Allure Magazine

Scandal, the series where Kerry Washington plays the lead character Olivia Pope, is in its final season. For some of last season, Washington was pregnant but she continued filming her role as Pope who was not pregnant. Washington spoke of how they were able to manage that.

She said: “I wore a lot of capes and big coats. And then when they would shoot me, I would be carrying really big Prada bags and standing behind chairs and desks and stuff. They really had it down to a science. There are episodes where you might be asking, Why is she standing behind that bouquet of flowers? So that’s why.”

Kerry Washington is simple and natural as she features on Allure Magazine

Kerry Washington is simple and natural as she features on Allure Magazine

Kerry Washington is simple and natural as she features on Allure Magazine

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Fashion

Ladies will you try the bat eyes which is becoming a trend?

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

The bat wing eye makeup is becoming a trend among makeup enthusiasts.

Are you ladies feeling it?

Ladies will you try the bat eyes which is becoming a trend?

Ladies will you try the bat eyes which is becoming a trend?

Ladies will you try the bat eyes which is becoming a trend?

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Fashion

Well Suited To A Budget

Published

2 days ago

on

October 16, 2017

By


Once you have that suit, dressing it up or down is all up to you. You can wear the pants without the blazer and the blazer without the pants, you can wear it with sneakers and a T-Shirt, or some brogues and a bow tie, it’s your suit, all you need to make sure of is that you wear it confidently!


© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending