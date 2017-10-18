US Olympic gymnast, McKayla Maroney says team doctor started molesting her when she was 13

The Australian Football Women’s League has denied an application of a transgender soccer player because she’s too ‘physical’ to compete against biological females.

Hannah Mouncey, 27, a former member of the Australian men’s handball team, started “transitioning” in 2015 and ever since then she has participated in other Australian Football competitions against bio women.

She recently applied for the 2018 AFLW draft but her application was rejected, denying her the chance to take part in next year’s Australian rules football professional women’s league.

In its decision, the subcommittee said Mouncey, would have “an unreasonable advantage” over the smaller

“The AFL has made a decision that the physical disparity between Hannah and other AFLW players is significant, in that it would have an effect on the AFLW competition and give rise to an unreasonable advantage,” an AFL statement read.

The subcommittee added: “This decision solely relates to Ms. Mouncey’s nomination for the 2018 AFLW draft and participation in the 2018 AFLW competition. Ms. Mouncey may nominate for future AFLW drafts and for registration in other Australian Football competitions.”

Reacting after her application was rejected, Mouncey said she was “extremely disappointed”.

“While I am extremely disappointed with the AFL’s decision regarding my participation in Wednesday’s AFLW draft, I thank them for the genuine way in which they approached my situation.

“Despite not being able to take part in the draft, the AFL has given me the all clear to play for Ainslie next year in the AFL Canberra competition for which I am very grateful and look forward to doing in 2018, before hopefully being able to nominate for next year’s draft”.

The AFL Players Association (AFLPA) are also not happy with AFL and have accused them of lacking “clear guidelines for transgender players”.

Its statement added: “No athlete should face such confusion around their eligibility for an elite competition just days out from a draft.”

According to BBC, Mouncey, who is 6ft 2in and weighs 15st 8lb, has played eight matches and kicked 17 goals for Ainslie in the Canberra Women’s League.