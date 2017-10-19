Connect with us

‘I betrayed that love we had because of a man’ – Tonto Dikeh writes emotional message to a friend who housed her when she arrived Lagos 10 years ago

2 hours ago

In an emotional post on her IG page this morning, Tonto Dikeh revealed what life was like for her as a newbie in Lagos 10 years ago and how she betrayed a helper/close friend (pictured above) because of her ex-husband, Churchill. She wrote:

Happy birthday to a super sweet person, A lady with a golden heart..
Our story fast forward 10years ago..
I came into Lagos with my bags to start a new life as a SUPER GREAT CELEBRITY with little or no money in my pocket…
I struggled but it was all fun and exciting because it was a life I never knew..Excited I finally left HOME?? and my birth city.

I met this young lady who opened up her home and life to me..She lived in Mende,A little one room apartment but it was our heaven..We made mad plans there,We cried together,Laughed together,got broke,Famous and successfully rich together..You never for one day complained about how we miss used your clothes or home or ate your food without contributing to it smh.

Folake I still sit and ponder what kind of woman you truly are…You did all of this and much more and today I can only feel so much shame that when it was my turn to be a true friend like you were I betrayed that love because if a man.

I asked you to leave my home because I too ashamed to let you see that after marriage I was housing a man…I knew you needed me more but I thought I was doing the right thing(How cld I have knew any better)…

I remember how you begged me,knelt down,Cried and prayed with me when I told you I was pregnant with king and I had no intentions of been a mother..You spoke to me just like a true sister and God sent,you told me king wld be the greatest love I wld feel…Ever since that day I loved King,kept him and today am a mom and a Great one cos God used you to save us.

I guess this story is to properly say I adore you,I love you,And I respect you and to tell you AM SO SORRY FOR ALL THE PAINS AND HURT I CAUSED YOU IF I EVER DID..I pray and wish you all the greatest things life has to offer..You deserve the world and if I had it I wld truly spit it up with you..

Am so happy for you,your success,your Life,your kids and everything that concerns you… Folake thank you for being such an awesome woman and letting God use you countless times to make me a GREAT PERSON.

Folake may my God elevate and catapult you into you next realm of glory.
Happy birth my Aboro,My Daba Daba,My Oyibo Albino??
Love you so much from your SON KING & I?

Entertainment

Relationship goals or not? Lovestruck woman and her boyfriend engage in a very rough play with a gun

13 mins ago

October 19, 2017

There’s nothing you wouldn’t find on social media these days! A video shared via Instgaram recently shows a black young man being urged by his lovestruck girlfriend to shoot her head with his gun. Not knowing whether it was loaded or not, she blindly urged the violent act on – insisting that she loves and trusts him. Watch below…

 

Entertainment

Kevin Hart’s sex tape partner finds it ‘distasteful’ that the married comedian is cashing in on the cheating scandal

21 mins ago

October 19, 2017

Montia Sabbag, the 26-year-old woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex tape scandal, is reportedly upset that the married comedian is cashing in on the drama.

Kevin Hart

Weeks after Kevin apologised to his pregnant wife, Eniko, for cheating on her, he officially announced that he was going on an ‘Irresponsible’ comedy tour in the US – which was clearly put in place to exploit the scandal resulting from his sex tape.

Montia’s attorney, Lisa Bloom however insists that they find Kevin using the scandal “very distasteful” because Montia is enduring social media hacks, death threats and slut-shaming. “This stuff takes a toll mentally and physically, and now with this tour it’s like this whole thing was a joke,” she said.

Entertainment

Check out Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir’s $100K giant wedding cake

58 mins ago

October 19, 2017

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir got married live on BET on Tuesday at Miami’s Four Seasons Hotel, all dressed in white. A theme their guests also kept going. Hundreds of thousands of viewers watched from home and it was attended by a lot of celebrities.

The Atlanta-based rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of him cutting his giant wedding cake with a sword which reportedly cost BET $100K.

Photo: Check out Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir

The couple scored $650k for the deal with BET, which includes a 10-episode series of their lives and all expenses paid million-dollar wedding, which they paid for on Tuesday.

Congrats to the couple!

