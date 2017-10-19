Connect with us

Police arrest gang leader behind massacre in River State community

Published

3 hours ago

on

One Osita, the leader of the gang who killed 15 people in Mgboshimili-Rumueme community, a suburb of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been apprehended.

“Based on Information the OC F-SARS Rivers State CSP AKIN FAKOREDE under the Command of the Commissioner Of Police CP ZAKI M. AHMED Stormed a Private Clinic in Ada-George were Mr OSITA who Led the Gang of Cultist that Massacred 15 Persons in Mgbuoshimini Axis of Rivers State Recently was Receiving Treatment. An Army unit was also on ground to arrest the Situation.
The Suspect Mr OSITA has been taking to Army Barracks for Interrogation. The Military Police is working with the F-SARS Operatives of The Nigeria Police Force Rivers State Command to ensure a Breakthrough.”  Security expert, Bosindelive wrote.

A statement issued by its Spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, said the suspects are members of a notorious criminal gang responsible for killings and other cult-related activities in the community

Nigerian News

leaked photo of a few of the remaining statues that Governor Rochas is yet to commission..can you tell who they represent?

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Can you guess who the other statues represent?

See a leaked photo of a few of the remaining statues that Governor Rochas is yet to commission..can you tell who they represent?

Nigerian News

Remembering legendary Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa, 31 years after!

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Today marks the 31st remembrance anniversary of Sumonu Oladele “Baines” Giwa(16 March 1947 – 19 October 1986); a legendary Nigerian journalist, editor and founder of Newswatch magazine.

 

He was the son of a laundry man, graduate of Brooklyn College, New York City, Fordham University, former New York Times News Assistant for four years, a fearless Nigerian ace journalist & founding Editor-in-Chief & Chief Executive Officer of Newswatch magazine alongside fellow journalists Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese and Yakubu Mohammed in 1984 that “changed the format of print journalism and introduced bold, investigative formats to news reporting in Nigeria”.

 

Dele Giwa was assassinated through a parcel bomb in his residence on 25, Talabi Street, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria on October 19, 1986.

 

Late Giwa married an American nurse in 1974. His second marriage, to Florence Ita Giwa, lasted 10 months. He later married Olufunmilayo Olaniyan on July 10, 1984, and they were married until his death in 1986.

 

31 years after, his legacy still lives on!

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Nigerian News

INEC to recruit one million adhoc workers for 2019 general elections!

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Prof. Mahmud Yakub, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told the Senate Committee on INEC  yesterday that the commission would recruit about one million ad hoc members of staff for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

 

According to him, the ad hoc workers to be deployed for the polls, which will begin in 484 days, will be about 300k higher than the 700k engaged for the 2015 general elections.

 

He said, “The projected increase in the number of ad hoc (members of ) staff to be engaged in the elections by the commission arose from the need to make provisions for adequate manpower for the exercise on a general template and, specifically, to take care of peculiar needs for that purpose in some  polling units across the federation.” 

 

The INEC boss, at the interactive session with the lawmakers, also disclosed that the commission was planning to make the five categories of disfranchised Nigerians participate in the 2019 general elections.  The five categories, according to him, are the 16,000 INEC personnel, members of the civil society organisations who serve as election monitors and observers, the media,  security personnel and prison inmates.  Yakub assured Nigerians that the smart card readers to be deployed for the polls would function efficiently as users would be adequately trained on its usage before the election.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Trending