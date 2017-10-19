Connect with us

Nigerian News

President Buhari approves pension payment to Biafra war veterans

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Buhari has approved payment of pension to soldiers, policemen and paramilitary officers, who were involved in the Biafra war  The veterans were dismissed from service for participating in the war, which lasted between 1967 and 1970.

 

In a statement on Wednesday, the Pensions Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) announced that payment will commence on Friday, October 20, in Enugu state.  “The general public would recall that Nigeria witnessed an ugly civil war between July 1967 and January 1970 and as a result of that unfortunate period in our history, some members of the armed forces, the Nigeria police and the paramilitary officers who took part with the secessionist were dismissed from the service. The dismissal of those officers was commuted to retirement in year 2000 through a presidential amnesty granted on 29th May, 2000 by the administration of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo”.  

 

“A verification exercise was conducted for the pardoned officers by the defunct Police Pension Office and recently PTAD on one hand and the Police Service Commission on the other. Despite the presidential pardon and verification of these officers many of them remained unpaid years after the pardon. However, the present administration under the able leadership of president, C-in-C of the armed forces, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has graciously given approval for the payment of pension entitlements to these officers and their next of kin. PTAD is commencing the payment of pension benefits to the retired war affected police officers on Friday 20th October, 2017 in Enugu. 162 officers will be payrolled and 57 Next of Kin who have also not been paid their death benefits will be paid in the first batch,” the statement read.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nigerian News

Remembering legendary Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa, 31 years after!

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Today marks the 31st remembrance anniversary of Sumonu Oladele “Baines” Giwa(16 March 1947 – 19 October 1986); a legendary Nigerian journalist, editor and founder of Newswatch magazine.

 

He was the son of a laundry man, graduate of Brooklyn College, New York City, Fordham University, former New York Times News Assistant for four years, a fearless Nigerian ace journalist & founding Editor-in-Chief & Chief Executive Officer of Newswatch magazine alongside fellow journalists Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese and Yakubu Mohammed in 1984 that “changed the format of print journalism and introduced bold, investigative formats to news reporting in Nigeria”.

 

Dele Giwa was assassinated through a parcel bomb in his residence on 25, Talabi Street, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria on October 19, 1986.

 

Late Giwa married an American nurse in 1974. His second marriage, to Florence Ita Giwa, lasted 10 months. He later married Olufunmilayo Olaniyan on July 10, 1984, and they were married until his death in 1986.

 

31 years after, his legacy still lives on!

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

INEC to recruit one million adhoc workers for 2019 general elections!

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Prof. Mahmud Yakub, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told the Senate Committee on INEC  yesterday that the commission would recruit about one million ad hoc members of staff for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

 

According to him, the ad hoc workers to be deployed for the polls, which will begin in 484 days, will be about 300k higher than the 700k engaged for the 2015 general elections.

 

He said, “The projected increase in the number of ad hoc (members of ) staff to be engaged in the elections by the commission arose from the need to make provisions for adequate manpower for the exercise on a general template and, specifically, to take care of peculiar needs for that purpose in some  polling units across the federation.” 

 

The INEC boss, at the interactive session with the lawmakers, also disclosed that the commission was planning to make the five categories of disfranchised Nigerians participate in the 2019 general elections.  The five categories, according to him, are the 16,000 INEC personnel, members of the civil society organisations who serve as election monitors and observers, the media,  security personnel and prison inmates.  Yakub assured Nigerians that the smart card readers to be deployed for the polls would function efficiently as users would be adequately trained on its usage before the election.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

‘ I’m leaving Nigeria as a hero’ – says President Zuma after unveiling of huge statue of him in Owerri

Published

13 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha unveiled a huge bronze statue of President Jacob Zuma in Owerri over the weekend.

Okorocha named a street after Zuma during his two-day visit to Nigeria. He was also conferred with a chieftancy title.

President Zuma said he was at a loss for words after receiving the title, adding that his visit to Nigeria was to “strengthen socio-economic relations and deepen cooperation in education.”

“I walked in here‚ as I say‚ as an ordinary freedom fighter. I’m leaving Nigeria‚ through the state of Imo‚ as a hero. What a decoration.” he

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending