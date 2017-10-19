Connect with us

News

Remember the freak couple caught having sex on the counter at Dominos Pizza shop? They have been sentenced…lol

Published

2 hours ago

on

Remember the British couple caught having sex on the counter of Dominos Pizza shop some months ago? Well, they went on trial this week for breaking local public decency laws.

 

The woman is a bartender named Daniella Hirst and her boyfriend is Craig Smith. They were found guilty in court yesterday and sentenced to a fine and community service. They will not serve any jail time.

Remember the freak couple caught having sex on the counter at Dominos Pizza shop? They have been sentenced...lol

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

News

President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

President Buhari, his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari and daughter Halima joined President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan in a group photo during the Official Working Visit at the Presidential Palace Ankara Turkey today October 19th.  President Buhari joined by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey also met Nigerian Footballer William Ekong who resides in Turkey.  President Buhari and his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey accompanied by his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan joined by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Karahman during a Luncheon hosted in honor of President Buhari. See more photos below

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

Donald Trump is a “foul-mouthed man who pretends to be an idiot” – Iran’s Supreme leader, Ayatollah

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Reacting to US President, Donald Trump’s intention to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has described Trump as “foul-mouthed” and someone who “pretends to be an idiot.”

 

He spoke before a group of what was described by his office as “hundreds of young elites and outstanding scientific talents” saying that the European opposition to Trump’s decision was “good, but not enough.”

 

“The Europeans must stand up against the US measures including the sanctions they anticipate to emerge from Congress,” he said.

 

Khamenei told his audience that he didn’t want to spend his time commenting on Trump saying “it would be a waste of time to respond to such blatherings and nonsensical remarks by the foul-mouthed US President who pretends to be an idiot, but this should not cause us to let our guard down. They want to take back young, faithful and developed Iran to 50 years ago, and of course this is not possible, but due to backwardness, they are incapable of understanding this reality, and for this reason they have made a miscalculation and suffered, and will suffer successive defeats at the hands of the Iranian nation,” he said.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

46% Americans think the Media is inventing stories about Trump and his Administration – Donald Trump

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

President Trump is not a fan of the media and he never misses an opportunity to attack them. In recent weeks he’s even suggested revoking the license on some media houses who carry ‘fake news’ about him.

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending