Reacting to US President, Donald Trump’s intention to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has described Trump as “foul-mouthed” and someone who “pretends to be an idiot.”

He spoke before a group of what was described by his office as “hundreds of young elites and outstanding scientific talents” saying that the European opposition to Trump’s decision was “good, but not enough.”

“The Europeans must stand up against the US measures including the sanctions they anticipate to emerge from Congress,” he said.

Khamenei told his audience that he didn’t want to spend his time commenting on Trump saying “it would be a waste of time to respond to such blatherings and nonsensical remarks by the foul-mouthed US President who pretends to be an idiot, but this should not cause us to let our guard down. They want to take back young, faithful and developed Iran to 50 years ago, and of course this is not possible, but due to backwardness, they are incapable of understanding this reality, and for this reason they have made a miscalculation and suffered, and will suffer successive defeats at the hands of the Iranian nation,” he said.