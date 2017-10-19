Remembering legendary Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa, 31 years after!

Today marks the 31st remembrance anniversary of Sumonu Oladele “Baines” Giwa(16 March 1947 – 19 October 1986); a legendary Nigerian journalist, editor and founder of Newswatch magazine.
He was the son of a laundry man, graduate of Brooklyn College, New York City, Fordham University, former New York Times News Assistant for four years, a fearless Nigerian ace journalist & founding Editor-in-Chief & Chief Executive Officer of Newswatch magazine alongside fellow journalists Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese and Yakubu Mohammed in 1984 that “changed the format of print journalism and introduced bold, investigative formats to news reporting in Nigeria”.
Dele Giwa was assassinated through a parcel bomb in his residence on 25, Talabi Street, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria on October 19, 1986.
Late Giwa married an American nurse in 1974. His second marriage, to Florence Ita Giwa, lasted 10 months. He later married Olufunmilayo Olaniyan on July 10, 1984, and they were married until his death in 1986.
31 years after, his legacy still lives on!