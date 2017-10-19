The butt on Kanye West these days though.

Montia Sabbag, the 26-year-old woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex tape scandal, is reportedly upset that the married comedian is cashing in on the drama.

Weeks after Kevin apologised to his pregnant wife, Eniko, for cheating on her, he officially announced that he was going on an ‘Irresponsible’ comedy tour in the US – which was clearly put in place to exploit the scandal resulting from his sex tape.

Montia’s attorney, Lisa Bloom however insists that they find Kevin using the scandal “very distasteful” because Montia is enduring social media hacks, death threats and slut-shaming. “This stuff takes a toll mentally and physically, and now with this tour it’s like this whole thing was a joke,” she said.