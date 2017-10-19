Connect with us

Entertainment

The butt on Kanye West these days though.

Published

1 hour ago

on

this is funny………..

The butt on Kanye West these days though...(photo)

The butt on Kanye West these days though...(photo)

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

Relationship goals or not? Lovestruck woman and her boyfriend engage in a very rough play with a gun

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

There’s nothing you wouldn’t find on social media these days! A video shared via Instgaram recently shows a black young man being urged by his lovestruck girlfriend to shoot her head with his gun. Not knowing whether it was loaded or not, she blindly urged the violent act on – insisting that she loves and trusts him. Watch below…

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Kevin Hart’s sex tape partner finds it ‘distasteful’ that the married comedian is cashing in on the cheating scandal

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Montia Sabbag, the 26-year-old woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex tape scandal, is reportedly upset that the married comedian is cashing in on the drama.

Kevin Hart

Weeks after Kevin apologised to his pregnant wife, Eniko, for cheating on her, he officially announced that he was going on an ‘Irresponsible’ comedy tour in the US – which was clearly put in place to exploit the scandal resulting from his sex tape.

Montia’s attorney, Lisa Bloom however insists that they find Kevin using the scandal “very distasteful” because Montia is enduring social media hacks, death threats and slut-shaming. “This stuff takes a toll mentally and physically, and now with this tour it’s like this whole thing was a joke,” she said.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Check out Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir’s $100K giant wedding cake

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir got married live on BET on Tuesday at Miami’s Four Seasons Hotel, all dressed in white. A theme their guests also kept going. Hundreds of thousands of viewers watched from home and it was attended by a lot of celebrities.

The Atlanta-based rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of him cutting his giant wedding cake with a sword which reportedly cost BET $100K.

Photo: Check out Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir

The couple scored $650k for the deal with BET, which includes a 10-episode series of their lives and all expenses paid million-dollar wedding, which they paid for on Tuesday.

Congrats to the couple!

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending