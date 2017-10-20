Connect with us

Controversial News

Girl Offers Unlimited Sex In Exchange For An iPhone

Published

1 hour ago

on


The length some girls will go for material things.
A certain young lady who is in a serious relationship has somehow managed to go viral on twitter following what she offered in return for an iPhone.
Read the exchange below:

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Controversial News

“Boyfriend That Can’t Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” – Facebook User

Published

4 days ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

A young Nigerian lady who goes by the name Benita Ciara Hindan on Facebook, has taken to her page to share that a boyfriend that can’t pay his girlfriend at N100,000 in a month along other allowances, then he shouldn’t consider himself a boyfriend.

See what she wrote;

“As a Boyfriend, you should be paying your girlfriend, at least N100,000 as salary, excluding gifts allowance, wardrobe allowance, food allowance..

So, if you can’t afford to give her N100,000 monthly, please you’re not entitled to a girlfriend, go and use olive oil. God wee help you”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Controversial News

See Video Of Two Slay Queens Fighting Over a Man

Published

1 week ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

Two slay queen have been reportedly fighting over a man click here to watch full video

#slayqueens

#fight

#cheating

 

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Controversial News

Doctor caught on video sexually assaulting female patient but he claims everything he did was medically necessary

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

A general practitioner was caught on video sexually abusing one of his female patients in the hospital and the video is already making international headlines.

In the outrageous video, the Indian doctor is seen fondling the woman’s breasts inappropriately while she keeps trying to remove his hands but he refuses to stop and returns his hand to her breasts.

It is obvious from the video that the woman was uncomfortable by all that was going on but she wasn’t sure how to react. She later stands from the bed and the doctor pulls down her pants and continues to touch her all over inappropriately.

According to reports, women have complained for months about the doctor touching them inappropriately, so local police set up a sting operation to catch the doctor in the act. When the doctor was shown the video, he claimed that everything he did was medically necessary. He is yet to be charged with a crime according to reports.

Watch the video here and decide for yourself.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending