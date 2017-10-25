Artistes don’t care about lyrics because Nigerians just want to dance – Falz



Nigerian musician cum rapper, Folarin Falana, known as ‘Falz the Bahdguy’ has said that Music of today truly lacks content, but it is hardly the fault of the musician, as Nigerians just want to dance.

He made this known in an Interview with News Agency of Nigeria where he stated that most musicians are forced to dance to the tune of the masses.

Falz said, “ It is correct to say that a lot of artists are not concerned about lyrical content because they know that the Nigerian people just want to dance.

“However, a few musicians still pay attention to lyrical content. I personally pay a lot of attention to that.

“ Music shouldn’t be about the beats alone. Good music is a good blend of everything – good beat, good message and nice melody,” he said.

This was supported by some veteran musicians who raised concern over the lack of good contents in the songs by contemporary musicians.

According to them musicians should be creative and focus on issues of socio-economic importance.

They explained that lyrics should not dwell on money, women, alcohol and similar issues but on issues relevant to societal development.

“Music should not be on ‘whine your waist’, a notable musician, Innocent Onyemuwa, also known as Daddy Fresh told NAN.

According to him, musicians should make lyrics meaningful to the society.

“Our artists are trying but I have a little problem with their stereotyped lyrics. Everybody is talking about, `whine your waist’.

“Sometimes, there is too much repetition and I’m not okay with that. I want us to be more creative.

“Creativity will give us what we are looking for to stand out internationally and when it comes to nominations for awards,” he said.

Onyemuwa, however, hailed Nigerians musicians for efforts in promoting the entertainment industry.

“It gives me the hope that Nigeria will in future be on top because we have got all it takes: good rappers, good singers; we have got our representatives,” he said.

A veteran reggae musician, Daniel Wilson, who came to limelight in the early 90s with his hit tune, ‘Mr Ragamuffin’, told NAN that he was dissatisfied with lyrics of contemporary music.

He said: “I grew up listening to good music from Mike Okri, Evi Edna Ogoli and Majek Fashek and others.

“Music can mean anything to anybody. I grew up listening to the best Nigeria had to offer, but what I listen to these days breaks my heart.

“Times without number, I ask some young musicians what they know about music.

“How can you hope to be celebrated when you don’t even celebrate those who were there before you?’’ Wilson asked.

