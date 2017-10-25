Connect with us

Entertainment

Artistes don’t care about lyrics because Nigerians just want to dance – Falz

Published

2 hours ago

on


Nigerian musician cum rapper, Folarin Falana, known as ‘Falz the Bahdguy’ has said that Music of today truly lacks content, but it is hardly the fault of the musician, as Nigerians just want to dance.

He made this known in an Interview with News Agency of Nigeria where he stated that most musicians are forced to dance to the tune of the masses.

Falz said, “ It is correct to say that a lot of artists are not concerned about lyrical content because they know that the Nigerian people just want to dance.

“However, a few musicians still pay attention to lyrical content. I personally pay a lot of attention to that.

“ Music shouldn’t be about the beats alone. Good music is a good blend of everything – good beat, good message and nice melody,” he said.

This was supported by some veteran musicians who raised concern over the lack of good contents in the songs by contemporary musicians.

According to them musicians should be creative and focus on issues of socio-economic importance.

They explained that lyrics should not dwell on money, women, alcohol and similar issues but on issues relevant to societal development.

“Music should not be on ‘whine your waist’, a notable musician, Innocent Onyemuwa, also known as Daddy Fresh told NAN.
According to him, musicians should make lyrics meaningful to the society.

“Our artists are trying but I have a little problem with their stereotyped lyrics. Everybody is talking about, `whine your waist’.

“Sometimes, there is too much repetition and I’m not okay with that. I want us to be more creative.

“Creativity will give us what we are looking for to stand out internationally and when it comes to nominations for awards,” he said.
Onyemuwa, however, hailed Nigerians musicians for efforts in promoting the entertainment industry.

“It gives me the hope that Nigeria will in future be on top because we have got all it takes: good rappers, good singers; we have got our representatives,” he said.

A veteran reggae musician, Daniel Wilson, who came to limelight in the early 90s with his hit tune, ‘Mr Ragamuffin’, told NAN that he was dissatisfied with lyrics of contemporary music.

He said: “I grew up listening to good music from Mike Okri, Evi Edna Ogoli and Majek Fashek and others.

“Music can mean anything to anybody. I grew up listening to the best Nigeria had to offer, but what I listen to these days breaks my heart.

“Times without number, I ask some young musicians what they know about music.

“How can you hope to be celebrated when you don’t even celebrate those who were there before you?’’ Wilson asked.

NAN

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

Wrongful death: Porsche settles with Paul Walker’s daughter

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2017

By


Porsche said Wednesday it reached a settlement with the teenage daughter of “The Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker in a wrongful death suit over the actor’s death in a fiery crash.

“The matter was settled in an agreement between the two parties,” a spokesman for the German luxury car maker told AFP without providing any details.

Meadow Walker, now 18, had filed the lawsuit in 2015 alleging safety shortcuts had led to the car accident in California that killed her father two years before.

Walker was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porche Carrera GT when it slammed into trees and a lamp post in California on November 30, 2013, killing the actor and the driver, his friend and financial adviser, Roger Rodas.

Investigators concluded that Rodas was driving at an unsafe speed, causing it go out of control.

US media reports said that the suit alleged that Porsche knew the Carrera GT had a history of instability but failed to add a control system to correct the problem.

The suit also alleged that the car’s seat belt was installed in such a way that when the vehicle fractured on impact, the shoulder belt was yanked with the rear engine compartment while the seat belt anchor stayed put, trapping Walker in the burning car.

Paul Walker gained fame in the street racing action franchise “The Fast and the Furious,” starring in five of six instalments until his death

AFP

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Eminem wins $413,600 copyright case against New Zealand’s political party

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2017

By


New Zealand’s National Party was Wednesday found guilty of ripping off rapper Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself” in a 2014 election campaign commercial and ordered to pay more than NZ$600,000 ($413,600) in damages.

National, which won the 2014 election but was tipped out of power last week following the latest ballot, was accused of breaching copyright by using a work entitled “Eminem Esque”.

The Detroit rapper’s music publishers, Eight Mile Style and Martin Affiliated, launched proceedings in September 2014 arguing “Eminem Esque” was “Lose Yourself” under a different name.

Five months after a two-week hearing in May, the New Zealand High Court found the National Party guilty.

“Eight Mile Style is entitled to damages on a ‘user principle’ basis in the sum of NZ$600,000, with interest, from 28 June 2014,” the court said in a statement.

Eminem’s publishers argued the music was a rip-off of the rapper’s acclaimed Grammy and Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself” from the soundtrack of the 2002 movie “8 Mile”.

National said the music may have been inspired by Eminem’s hit but was different.

The party insisted it bought the music in good faith from a recognised supplier and was assured there was no risk of copyright infringement.

In a statement issued after the ruling, National Party president Peter Goodfellow said they were considering the implications and “already have a claim against the suppliers and licensors of the track”.

During the hearing, National’s lawyer Greg Arthur claimed the industry practice of making so-called “sound-alike” songs that were different enough to avoid copyright issues was well-established.

But Eight Mile’s lawyer Gary Williams said the National Party infringed copyright by using the song, or a substantial reproduction of it.

Williams described “Lose Yourself” as “without doubt the jewel in the crown of Eminem’s musical work”.

“The licensing of the song has been extremely carefully controlled. Despite many requests, it has only rarely been licensed for advertising purposes,” he said.

“When licensed, it can command in the millions of dollars. That’s how valuable it is.”

AFP

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Rock pioneer, Fats Domino dies at 89

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2017

By


Fats Domino, whose rollicking rhythm and blues piano helped give birth to rock ‘n’ roll, has died in his lifelong home of New Orleans, the coroner said Wednesday. He was 89.

Domino, who had made few public appearances over the past decade, died Tuesday morning of natural causes, said Gerry Cvitanovich, Jefferson Parish Coroner.

“He was true to his new Orleans roots and he was a real legend,” he said.

Domino’s daughter earlier announced the death to a local television station, saying that the rock legend died peacefully around family.

Domino was a fixture in New Orleans, where he had soaked up the influences of the musical melting pot and, even after gaining fame, stayed in his old neighborhood where he would sometimes sleep outside in a hammock.

In his heyday he was considered a rival to Elvis Presley as the king of rock ‘n’ roll. But with a natural shyness, the self-effacing Domino faded in prominence by the mid-1960s as a crop of swaggering rock stars came to dominate pop culture.

Born as Antoine Domino, he picked up his nickname early — which was cemented by the success of 1949’s “The Fat Man,” one of the legendary early tracks of rock ‘n’ roll with his rhythm-and-blues piano backed up by an energetic back-beat.

He later recorded some of the greatest hits of the 1950s, which became omnipresent on the jukeboxes of America, such as “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Blueberry Hill.”

Domino was part of the first group of musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Presley and Chuck Berry.

Domino was briefly unaccounted for when Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans in 2005. He was evacuated and a year later released a final album, “Alive and Kicking,” to benefit artists hit by the tragedy.

AFP

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement


“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending