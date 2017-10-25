Connect with us

Coca-Cola earnings rise on cost cuts

Coca-Cola reported a jump in third-quarter profits Wednesday due to lower expenses as it broadens offerings of non-cola drinks to offset sluggish demand for its namesake product in North America.

Earnings for the quarter ending September 29 came in at $1.4 billion, up 38.3 percent from the year-ago period.

Revenues fell 14.6 percent to $9.1 billion due to the re-franchising of bottling operations.

In North America, the biggest region in terms of company revenues, sparkling soft drink volumes were flat, while the company experienced a slight gain in tea and coffee and a modest drop in water and sports drinks.

Coca-Cola said earlier this month it was acquiring Mexico’s Topo Chico sparkling mineral water brand to distribute it more widely in the US. The company also launched Dunkin’ Donuts bottled iced coffee earlier in the year.

Results were mixed in other regions. In the Europe, the Middle East and Africa division, growth in Turkey, Central Asia and Eastern Europe was partially offset by volume decline in Western Europe.

Operating profits rose in Latin America due to higher prices in Mexico, while Asia Pacific earnings dipped.

Shares dipped 0.6 percent to $45.90 in pre-market trading.

AFP

Oando gave false financial statements, dividend – SEC

The apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market, Securities and Exchange Commission, said there were misstatements in Oando Plc’s audited financial statements for the 2013 and 2014 financial year arising from Oando Exploration and Production Limited transaction.

This revelation was contained in a letter addressed to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando, Adewale Tinubu, by SEC.

In the letter obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, the commission alleged outright disregard to laid-down rules and regulations

SEC said, “Following the structuring of the OEPL transaction in contravention of the ISA 2007, Oando Plc recorded a profit of about N6bn from the sale of the OEPL that erased the operating loss of N4.68bn, leading to a profit of N1.4bn for the year 2013.

“The company subsequently declared dividends from the profit. Having admitted that the action was in breach of the ISA 2007, Oando Plc restated its 2013 and 2014 audited financial statements, which contained material false and misleading information contrary to Section 60(2) of the ISA 2007.

“The commission finds from the corporate governance returns submitted by the company for the period ended December 31, 2016 that the remuneration of the group chief executive officer and the deputy GCEO was approved by the board while the GCEO was responsible for fixing the remuneration of other executive directors, which is in violation of part 3, 14,3 of the SEC Code of Corporate Governance.”

The letter, dated October 17, 2017, was titled, ‘Re: Serious Concern to Corporate Governance Existence, Gross Abuse of Corporate Governance and Financial Mismanagement in Oando Plc’, and was signed by the Head, Legal Department, SEC, Mrs. Braimoh Anastsia.

SEC explained that the last board evaluation of Oando was done by the KPMG in 2012, stressing, “This is a violation of Part B, 15.1 of the SEC Code of Corporate Governance.”

It also alleged that there was a breach of the ISA 2007 on the disposal of OEPL by Oando in 2013.

The regulator explained that the disposal of the OEPL to Green Park Management Limited was done without the prior approval of the commission.

But Oando said in a statement on Tuesday that it had obtained an ex parte order to lift the suspension of trading in its shares as well as halt a forensic audit planned by SEC.

Oando’s share price was frozen at N5.99 on Monday until further notice, the Nigerian Stock Exchange said after SEC ordered an audit of the company’s activities.

SEC, on Monday, said the shares of Oando were now on technical suspension. With the development, the shares of the company will be available for trading on the floor of the NSE, but there will be no price movement while the technical suspension subsists.

Oando, in a statement said, “We are of the view that the SEC’s directives are illegal, invalid and calculated to prejudice the business of the company. The company being dissatisfied with the most recent actions taken by SEC and to safeguard the interests of the company and its shareholders immediately took steps to file an action with the Federal High Court against SEC and the NSE.

“Oando obtained an ex-parte order from the FHC granting an interim injunction, via an order restraining the NSE from effecting the directive of the SEC to implement a technical suspension of the shares of the company, and an order restraining the SEC from conducting any forensic audit of the company’s affairs pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

“The NSE and SEC were served with the court order on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 and the NSE and SEC are legally obliged to comply with the interim order pending the substantive determination of the suit.”

Heineken’s nine-month profits rise

Dutch brewing giant Heineken on Wednesday toasted bubbling net profits in the first nine months, as growing sales in Asia and the Americas offset a slump in Europe.

The world’s number two brewer said profits for the period from January to September were up 19.9 percent year-on-year to 1.49 billion euros ($1.75 billion).

Without giving a monetary figure for turnover, the Amsterdam-based company said net beer sales rose 2.5 percent in the period “with growth in Asia Pacific, Americas and Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe offsetting lower volume in Europe.”

“Europe had to face tough comparatives, partly due to less favourable weather in some key markets,” chief executive Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said in a statement.

But he added, “our full year expectations remain unchanged.”

Overall across all drinks, sales were up 3.4 percent “driven by Brazil, South Africa, Russia and Mexico,” the company statement said.

Founded in the 19th century, Heineken produces and sells more than 250 brands including Desperados tequila-flavoured beer, Sol, John Smith’s and Strongbow cider and employs about 80,000 people in 70 countries around the world.

The company also announced that its purchase of the ailing Punch Taverns across Britain, in a deal with Patron Capital, had been completed in late August.

The two companies agreed late last year to buy more than 3,000 pubs for £402.7 million (481 million euros, $502 million).

Heineken said in December that under the terms of the “back-to-back” deal, it was taking over 1,900 pubs at a cost of £305 million.

The Punch Taverns will be added to Heineken’s existing 1,049 leased and tenanted Star pubs which the company has owned since 2008.

AFP

Stocks end three-day gains, shed N103bn

The Nigerian-equities market three-day gains were reversed at the close of trade on Tuesday as the Nigerian Stock exchange market capitalisation dropped by N103bn in one session.

The NSE All-Share Index fell 82 basis points to close at 36,669.61 basis points – implying a moderation in the year-to-date return to 36.4 per cent.

A total of 211.873 million shares valued at N4.742bn exchanged hands in 3,890 deals.

Accordingly, investors lost over N103bn as market capitalisation settled at N12.6tn primarily due to losses in Dangote Cement Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, which plummeted by 1.8 per cent, 3.3 per cent and one per cent, respectively.

Despite the 1.4 per cent drop in volume to 211.9 million units, total value of trades increased dramatically, rising by 73.6 per cent from N2.7bn to N4.7bn.

Sector performance was negative across board as all indices declined. On the back of drops in Dangote Cement and Nestle, the industrial and consumer goods indices were the major losers, both down 0.9 per cent from previous close.

Similarly, the oil/gas index fell by 0.5 per cent owing to a loss in 11 Plc, which declined by five per cent. The insurance index declined by 0.4 per cent following a depreciation in AxaMansard Insurance Plc by 4.6 per cent; whereas the banking index reversed on Monday’s top position to marginally fall 0.1 per cent as against one per cent increase on Monday owing to the drop in GTBANK shares by one per cent.

Despite the decline in performance, market breadth remained positive as 21 stocks advanced against 21 decliners. The best performers were International Breweries Plc, NEN Insurance Nigeria Plc and First Aluminum Plc, which respectively advanced by 5.8 per cent, 4.5 per cent and four per cent.

On the other hand, Red Star Express Plc, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc and champion Breweries Plc lost 9.2 per cent, 8.8 per cent and 5.2 per cent to emerge as the worst performing stocks of the day.

Commenting on the market stance, analysts at Afrinvest Securities, in a post, said, “We attribute the day’s negative close to profit taking on recent gains in the equities market, however we expect an upturn in following sessions due to Q3 2017 earnings releases.”

Meanwhile, at the close of trades, the open buy-back and overnight rates recorded respective declines of 47.50 per cent and 50.50 per cent. The average money market rate, on the other hand, settled at 27.67 per cent.

Sell pressures permeated the Treasury bonds space, as the average bond yield advanced by 0.05 per cent, to settle at 15.13 per cent.  Yield advancements were witnessed on 10 instruments, while the Oct-2019 instrument recorded a marginal decline of 0.01 per cent and five instruments traded flat.

