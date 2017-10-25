Connect with us

Enyeama’s return not threat to Ezenwa, Akpeyi –Ex-Eagles keepers

Published

1 hour ago

on


Former Nigeria goalkeepers Joe Erico, Ike Shorunmu and Joseph Dosu have said the return to training of former Super Eagles captain, Vincent Enyeama, is not a threat to the Russia 2018 World Cup chances of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi, who played in the Eagles’ qualifiers.

Nigeria qualified for football’s showpiece event with a match to spare after beating Zambia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Uyo earlier in October.

Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr was faced with goalkeeping problems when Carl Ikeme, who had been the team’s first choice keeper since Enyeama’s retirement in 2015, was diagnosed with acute Leukaemia.

Enyeama has been approached by Rohr to return to the Eagles with the calls becoming persistent after Ikeme’s sickness.

But in April, the 35-year-old ruptured his knee in Lille’s 2-0 loss to Rennes – and has been replaced in this season’s games by Mike Maignan. Rohr has had to make a choice between South Africa-based Akpeyi and IfeanyiUbah’s Ezenwa, who have given different performances in the team’s recent Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying matches.

However during the week, the former Enyimba goalkeeper announced his return to training with Lille’s first team on social media with videos of himself undergoing drills both with the team and alone as he works towards his return to form.

With Rohr saying a return to regular club action for Enyeama will open up a return to the Eagles, it is expected that his return to training would ring warning bells to Akpeyi and Ezenwa, who have alternated the starting role in recent matches.

But former Nigeria keepers Erico, Shorunmu and Dosu believe that Enyeama’s return would not hinder the chances of the other keepers in the team.

Erico said Enyeama’s return from injury was welcome but advised that the Eagles’ most-capped player should focus on his return to club form rather than having a return to the national team in mind.

“It is a good thing to read about Enyeama coming back from that long-term injury. I am happy for him but I would want him to focus on his club form and help his club out of their current situation rather than aiming for a return to the Eagles,” he said.

“No doubt he is experienced but his return is in no way a threat to the chances of the other keepers, particularly Ezenwa, who has performed very well in the matches he played in. The younger keepers fought tooth and nail to ensure Nigeria qualified for the World Cup, so they have more right to the starting shirt – if they maintain their forms – than Enyeama.”

Shorunmu, who Enyeama deputised at the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup, advised the 2013 AFCON to be cautious of a return to the national team. He said, “Enyeama should not rush to return to the Eagles, where he left of his own will. He is not a threat to anybody because when he was not around the team did well with the goalkeepers performing well. He should focus on his return to form and get his good form back.

“If he then gets a call to the team for the World Cup on the form he is at the time, he can decide to take it. But the decision to recall him rests on the coach of the team.”

But Dosu believed Enyeama should not be forced out of retirement. The Atlanta 1996 Olympics gold medallist said, “The media has been awash for months on Enyeama’s return to the Eagles but the keeper has yet to make any statement on it. Rather he has focused on his club form, which I believe is more important.

“I have always said that he should not be forced out of retirement because he made the decision himself. The keepers in the team are doing well and Enyeama’s return or not does not stop their chances of doing well at the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Eagles assistant coach, Alloy Agu, said Enyeama would not walk into the team’s starting line-up whenever he decides to return.

“We’re comfortable with our goalkeepers. So, should Enyeama return, he will have to fight for his place in the team. There will be no automatic shirts for any player,” Agu was quoted as saying by Score Nigeria.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Ronaldo targets lucky seventh title

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 25, 2017

By


Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on a “lucky seventh” piece of FIFA silverware after collecting his fifth Men’s Player of the Year award , Saudi Gazette reports.

Ronaldo’s Real Madrid side, which won both La Liga and the Champions League last season, dominated the 2017 Best FIFA football awards at a star-studded ceremony in London Monday.

The Portuguese ace has scored 44 goals in just 48 games for club and country so far this calendar year, including two in a 4-1 Champions League final win over Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

Ronaldo saw off competition from longstanding Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, the world’s most expensive player.

But, typical of a footballer who has enjoyed huge success at both Manchester United and Real, Ronaldo was not satisfied.

“I want seven. Five is good but seven is my lucky number so seven would be great.”

Ronaldo won the inaugural Best FIFA men’s player of the year award last year following the end of a six-year merger between the FIFA honour and France Football’s Ballon D’Or.

The 32-year-old previously won the FIFA World Player of the Year award, the precursor to the Best FIFA award, in 2008.

He has now won the last two FIFA men’s trophies as well as three of the last four Ballon D’Or awards.

Voting for the bulk of the awards was equally weighted between national team captains and coaches, media and fans.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was eventually named the men’s player of the year award, ahead of Messi and Neymar, after winning 43 per cent of the vote, according to The Sun.

Players can’t vote for themselves… and, of course, both Ronaldo and Messi refused to vote for each other, instead naming team-mates in their top three.

As Portugal captain, Ronaldo voted for Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo, while Argentina captain Messi opted for Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Neymar.

Somehow, England manager Gareth Southgate does not believe Lionel Messi is in the top three players in world football.

He named Ronaldo No 1, Modric No 2 and had a surprise choice for his third pick in midfield maestro Toni Kroos.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer obviously discussed his picks with manager Joachim Low – neither picked Messi or Ronaldo.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Everton, AC Milan look for Europa League morale boost

Published

1 week ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Under-fire Everton will hope to kickstart their campaign when they play host to Lyon on Thursday looking for a first win in the Europa League group stage.

The Premier League side have just one point from their opening two matches in Group E, following up a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Atalanta in Italy by drawing 2-2 at home to the Cypriots Apollon Limassol last month.

Ronald Koeman’s men required a late Wayne Rooney penalty to draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on domestic duty at the weekend, and in the last two months their only wins have come against Sunderland in the League Cup and Bournemouth.

“We just need to get results and once we do that, the confidence will come back into the team and things will come a little bit easier for us,” £45 million ($58 million) summer signing Gylfi Sigurdsson told the club’s website.

“And I think if we get a couple of results back-to-back then we’ll hopefully get going. I don’t think we’re too far away.”

Lyon travel to England having also failed to win in the competition thus far, but Bruno Genesio’s side are fresh from beating Monaco 3-2 last weekend thanks to captain Nabil Fekir’s late free-kick.

Desperate to go all the way to a final that will be played in their own Groupama Stadium, Lyon are without injured former Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz.

Everton’s Premier League rivals Arsenal have fared rather better in the competition so far, beating both Cologne and BATE Borisov in Group H.

Arsene Wenger now takes his team to Serbia to face former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade, who would leapfrog the Gunners to the top of the section with a win.

Like in previous games, Wenger will field a second-string side with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Jack Wilshere likely to feature along with several youngsters as Arsenal seek to bounce back from their 2-1 loss at Watford at the weekend.

– Montella under pressure –

In other games, AC Milan will look to ease some of the pressure building on coach Vincenzo Montella with a win at home to AEK Athens.

Montella received the backing of club chief Marco Fassone in the wake of Sunday’s 3-2 derby defeat to Inter, Milan’s third straight defeat in Serie A.

Reports in Italy have suggested that the coach must claim wins against AEK and against Genoa and Chievo in Serie A if he is to keep his job.

However, the seven-time European champions have won both matches so far in Europa League Group D, scoring eight goals in total to see off Austria Vienna and Rijeka.

Milan are one of nine sides to maintain a perfect record heading into the third round of group games.

Among the others are Nice and Lazio, who meet each in the south of France with the French outfit looking to overcome Italian opposition — something they failed to do when they lost to Napoli in the Champions League play-offs.

The surprise package so far in the tournament has been the Swedish club Ostersund, who have already won away to Zorya Luhansk in Ukraine and at home to Hertha Berlin.

Coached by the Englishman Graham Potter, once of Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion amongst other clubs, Ostersund qualified for Europe by winning the Swedish Cup and overcame Galatasaray and PAOK in the qualifying rounds.

On Thursday his side welcome Athletic Bilbao, the 2012 Europa League runners-up, to their compact Jämtkraft Arena, more than 500 kilometres north of the Swedish capital Stockholm.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Guardiola – Napoli, best team I faced in my career

Published

1 week ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his side’s 2-1 victory over Napoli in the Champions League group phase as one of the proudest moments of his storied career.

City took a quick-fire 2-0 lead in Tuesday’s game through Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, but Amadou Diawara’s penalty — after Dries Mertens had squandered an earlier spot-kick — made for a nervy finale.

Prior to the game, Guardiola had lavished praise on Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli, who are top of Serie A with eight wins from eight games, and afterwards, he made the surprising claim they were the best opponent he had ever faced.

“I think it was an extraordinary game from both sides. We faced one of the best sides I faced in my career, probably the best,” said Guardiola, who previously led Barcelona to two Champions League titles.

“It is one of the wins I am most proud of in my career.

“Today we won against an incredible team. To do that you have to do an incredible performance.”

Sterling and Jesus struck in the first 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, at which point Premier League leaders City looked set for a victory comparable to Saturday’s 7-2 demolition of Stoke City.

But the home side’s commitment to building play up from the back gifted Napoli opportunities that the visitors eventually exploited.

Although Mertens squandered their first penalty in the first half, drilling his spot-kick at Ederson’s legs, Diawara made no such mistake in the 73rd minute after Fernandinho was penalised for felling Faouzi Ghoulam.

However, when asked if City’s tactics had invited pressure from Napoli, Guardiola said the solution was not less passing out from the back, but more.

“We have to do it more,” said Guardiola, whose team are now three points clear of Shakhtar Donetsk at the top of Group F.

“You play long balls against that team, in two seconds they are attacking. In football, how fast the ball goes, how fast it comes back.

“You have to play better build-up, to contact with Kevin (De Bruyne) and (David) Silva. If you play long balls, (Kalidou) Koulibaly and (Raul) Albiol are stronger than our strikers. You spend 90 minutes running.

“Instead, they run after the ball. That is the point. There’s a risk, but you score goals because after that you can create chances. You have to play as much as possible.”

– ‘Huge step forward’ –
Sarri said his side’s performance compared favourably with their last trip to a European heavyweight when they lost 3-1 away to Real Madrid in the last 16 of last season’s competition.

“Even after missing a penalty, we managed to come back fighting,” said Sarri, whose side trail Shakhtar by three points.

“After this match, we must feel reassured and even more confident. I’ve seen a huge step forward compared to the match in Madrid last year.

“We were lucky enough to score first there. Here we had to come back into the game after a very difficult first 25 minutes. I think we’ve definitely taken a step forward.”

With half an eye on Saturday’s Serie A summit clash with Inter Milan, Sarri started with Allan and Jorginho on the bench.

Lorenzo Insigne hobbled off late on, but Sarri said he was hopeful about the winger’s fitness.

“For Lorenzo, I hope there’s nothing wrong with him,” Sarri said. “He had some muscular problems. It’s probably just a bit of fatigue.”

Madrid went on to win the Champions League after disposing of Napoli last season and Sarri was sufficiently impressed by City’s display to suggest Guardiola’s men could do the same.

“They’re a great team. They have everything,” he said. “They’re very quick, tactically very savvy.

“If they stay in good physical and mental shape, as they are now, I believe they could really go all the way.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

