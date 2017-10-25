Ex-president George HW Bush apologises to actress



Former United States of America’s President, George HW Bush, has apologised after an actress, Heather Lind, alleged he ‘sexually assaulted’ and told her a dirty joke.

In a statement to DailyMail the former president apologised to the actress saying he was sincerely sorry and did not mean to distress her.

“President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms.Lind.” the statement by DailyMail read.

The 34-year-old actress made the allegations against the 93-year-old in a lengthy Instagram post which she had deleted.

“When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,” Lind said.

The actress said she was also moved to voice out after seeing pictures of Mr Bush and Barack Obama shaking hands at a fund raiser event last week.

She also applauded the bravery of women who were victims of sexual harassment and spoken or written about it.

Using the trending hashtag, ‘#metoo’ Lind concluded by thanking Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, however, she said she had no respect for Bush.



The incident allegedly happened at a private screening for the AMC series ‘Turn’

She wrote, “I was disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organizing aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes.

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo.

“His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy.

“He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me.

“What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really. I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy.

“I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them. I can vote for a President, in part, by the nature of his or her character, knowing that his or her political decisions must necessarily stem from that character.

“My fellow cast-mates and producers helped me that day and continue to support me. I am grateful for the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences.

“And I thank President Barack Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, but I do not respect him. #metoo.”

