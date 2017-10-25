Connect with us

News

Ex-president George HW Bush apologises to actress

Published

8 hours ago

on


Former United States of America’s President, George HW Bush, has apologised after an actress, Heather Lind, alleged he ‘sexually assaulted’ and told her a dirty joke.

In a statement to DailyMail the former president apologised to the actress saying he was sincerely sorry and did not mean to distress her.

“President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms.Lind.” the statement by DailyMail read.

The 34-year-old actress made the allegations against the 93-year-old in a lengthy Instagram post which she had deleted.

“When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,” Lind said.

The actress said she was also moved to voice out after seeing pictures of Mr Bush and Barack Obama shaking hands at a fund raiser event last week.

She also applauded the bravery of women who were victims of sexual harassment and spoken or written about it.

Using the trending hashtag, ‘#metoo’ Lind concluded by thanking Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, however, she said she had no respect for Bush.

The incident allegedly happened at a private screening for the AMC series ‘Turn’
She wrote, “I was disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organizing aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes.

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo.

“But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say “not again”.

“His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy.

“He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me.

“What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really. I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy.

“I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them. I can vote for a President, in part, by the nature of his or her character, knowing that his or her political decisions must necessarily stem from that character.

“My fellow cast-mates and producers helped me that day and continue to support me. I am grateful for the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences.

“And I thank President Barack Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, but I do not respect him. #metoo.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

News

Remember the freak couple caught having sex on the counter at Dominos Pizza shop? They have been sentenced…lol

Published

6 days ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Remember the British couple caught having sex on the counter of Dominos Pizza shop some months ago? Well, they went on trial this week for breaking local public decency laws.

 

The woman is a bartender named Daniella Hirst and her boyfriend is Craig Smith. They were found guilty in court yesterday and sentenced to a fine and community service. They will not serve any jail time.

Remember the freak couple caught having sex on the counter at Dominos Pizza shop? They have been sentenced...lol

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Published

6 days ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

President Buhari, his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari and daughter Halima joined President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan in a group photo during the Official Working Visit at the Presidential Palace Ankara Turkey today October 19th.  President Buhari joined by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey also met Nigerian Footballer William Ekong who resides in Turkey.  President Buhari and his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey accompanied by his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan joined by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Karahman during a Luncheon hosted in honor of President Buhari. See more photos below

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

Donald Trump is a “foul-mouthed man who pretends to be an idiot” – Iran’s Supreme leader, Ayatollah

Published

6 days ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Reacting to US President, Donald Trump’s intention to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has described Trump as “foul-mouthed” and someone who “pretends to be an idiot.”

 

He spoke before a group of what was described by his office as “hundreds of young elites and outstanding scientific talents” saying that the European opposition to Trump’s decision was “good, but not enough.”

 

“The Europeans must stand up against the US measures including the sanctions they anticipate to emerge from Congress,” he said.

 

Khamenei told his audience that he didn’t want to spend his time commenting on Trump saying “it would be a waste of time to respond to such blatherings and nonsensical remarks by the foul-mouthed US President who pretends to be an idiot, but this should not cause us to let our guard down. They want to take back young, faithful and developed Iran to 50 years ago, and of course this is not possible, but due to backwardness, they are incapable of understanding this reality, and for this reason they have made a miscalculation and suffered, and will suffer successive defeats at the hands of the Iranian nation,” he said.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement


“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending