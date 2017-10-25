Connect with us

One scandal too many, says Oby Ezekwesili

3 hours ago

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that the controversy surrounding the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina to the civil service is the most lethal blow to the Buhari-led administration’s fight against corruption.

In a series of tweets, Ezekwesili described ‘Mainagate’ as a scandal too many for Buhari.

She wrote, “There is no redeeming prospect in the colossal mess made by the officials of the Federal Government in the MainaGate. But at least start with a full disclosure.

“MainaGate is the most lethal blow yet to a struggling anti-corruption agenda that had the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission increasingly isolated by the AGF.

“Something is fundamentally broken in Governance and MainaGate is a mere Symptom. President Muhammadu Buhari’s usual aloofness on such matters won’t work.

“MainaGate is one scandal too many for President Buhari’s administration. The time has come for the President to own these scandals and act.

“If President Buhari took public confidence-building measure on MainaGate, SGFGate, NIAGate, he may yet revive faith in his Agenda.”

APC correcting what PDP damaged in 16 years – Lawmaker

2 hours ago

October 25, 2017

A National Assembly member, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa), says the All Progressives Congress is making good what the Peoples Democratic Party made bad during its 16-year rule.

Adamu, on Tuesday, said that the rot accumulated between 1999 and 2015 that PDP held sway in governance was much.

“What it took them 16 years to damage, we cannot take just one year of some magical works to get everything corrected,” he said.

According to him, the PDP fails to realise deliberately that the APC cannot just perform magic within this short period because they have nothing on their agenda but mere propaganda.

“They have not been doing enough work and spending enough time to plan what is called opposition in the real sense of democracy. They feel calling people names, abusing people and propaganda is opposition, this is wrong.

“They will not get the desired result out of that.

“For instance, the propaganda that monkeypox was induced by vaccines from the military, what can be more absurd than that and they have kept quiet because it is an agenda.

“This negativity is from the PDP stable; this is a smear campaign, I pity their strategy,” Adamu said.

On the recent comment by the PDP Senate Caucus that it would dislodge the ruling party, the lawmaker said that they were only giving the impression that they were still relevant in the political arena.

He, however, said that the political space was big enough for associations wanting to be recognised like the PDP, to impact on the Nigerian polity.

“PDP is no longer what it used to be. PDP is a party that had 16 years and then toward the end, they got so strong and got a bit power drunk.

“Unfortunately, through intoxication they lost everything that there was in political fortunes, they had to go back to the table to start all over,” he said.

Adamu, who is a former governor of Nasarawa, lauded Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, for his efforts at developing the state, saying “given the circumstances, he has given the best he can.”

“I support the government of Nasarawa. I believe no administration is perfect; no administration provides everything that the populace requires; I believe that he is doing well enough,” he said.

(NAN)

Ladoja joins PDP chairmanship race

2 hours ago

October 25, 2017

A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has joined the race for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ladoja returned to the party a few weeks ago.

He left the party to join Accord about eight years ago.

The constitution of the party stipulates that a member of the party will need to remain a member for two consecutive years before he could contest any elective election.

Ladoja will, therefore, need a waiver from the party’ National Executive Committee before he could be cleared for the contest.

The former governor was among other chairmanship aspirants who met with the members of the National Caretaker Committee of the party today.

Chairman of the caretaker committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, presided over the meeting.

Those who were also at the meeting were Chief Bode George, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and Prince Uche Secondus.

Others were Chief Raymond Dokpesi and Chief Gbenga Daniel.

Prisoners to vote in 2019, says INEC

3 hours ago

October 25, 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it is making arrangements with the Nigeria Prisons Service to ensure that prisoners are allowed to vote in the 2019 general elections.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a dialogue session with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue – a coalition of over 70 civil society organisations in Nigeria.

The development comes three years after a Federal High Court in Benin, Edo State, ruled that prisoners in Nigeria have the right to vote in all elections conducted in the country.

The INEC boss said the commission was looking at the possibility of creating polling units in Nigerian prisons to allow some categories of inmates to vote.

He, however, said certain categories of prisoners would not be allowed to vote depending on the nature of the crimes they committed.

Yakubu said, “We have already engaged the Comptroller-General of Prisons and we have statistics on the number of prisoners nationwide and the number of inmates that are registered. We are looking at the possibility of creating polling units in the prisons and to enable some categories of prisoners to vote.

“Ghana does it but there are some categories of prisoners who by the nature of crimes committed lose the right to vote. Whatever we can do to open up the process to ensure that as much as possible Nigerians are given the opportunity to vote, will be done.”

Also speaking on the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, the INEC boss said the commission would do everything to ensure that the election is not inconclusive.

Yakubu raised the alarm over the wrongful substitution of names of governorship candidates by two political parties ahead of the governorship election.

He regretted that the high level of non-compliance to the Electoral Act by the political parties was threatening the electoral system.

Although the INEC boss declined to name the parties involved in the wrongful substitution of candidates’ names, he warned that if the act was eventually challenged in court, the whole election could be voided on that account and the nation made to bear the financial brunt of conducting a fresh election.

The Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, and Convener of Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, said the event was organised to find out the commission’s preparations for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship poll as well as other elections update.

