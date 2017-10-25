Connect with us

Umahi orders probe into alleged Ebonyi pension scam

3 hours ago

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has ordered a probe into allegations of malpractices in the payment of pensions of retired civil servants in the state.

Some staff of the audit unit of the office of the Auditor- General of the state have been accused of extorting money from pensioners to facilitate their pension payments.

Umahi, in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, expressed dismay over the alleged extortions.

According to him, the state government will do everything within its powers to get to the root of the matter.

“The issues surrounding the non-payment of pension and gratuities in the state had been hinged on criminal padding and inflation of pensions and gratuities.

“This criminal inflation and doctoring of figures as noticed in the payroll of pensioners, led to setting up a special committee in charge of harmonising entitlements accruable to pensioners in the state.

“The committee headed by the Deputy Governor has been working assiduously to ensure that no pensioner is shortchanged or omitted,” he said.

Umahi expressed surprise that some retired civil servants still alleged extortion by officials of the audit unit, even when the accruable payments were not within the jurisdiction of the auditor-general.

“It is possible that those who alleged extortion were the bad eggs who inflated or altered their entitlements in connivance with some staff of the audit department,” he said.

The governor said that such people had refused to appear before the deputy governor led-harmonisation committee to prevent the determination of their proper entitlements.

“The people involved in this issue should appear before the office of the deputy governor saddled with the speedy payment of pensions instead of looking for shortcuts to defraud the state government.

“Consequently, all retired civil servants who have not completed their physical capturing should immediately do so as those that have completed theirs have been duly paid,” he said.

The governor said that he had directed the Head of Service, the auditor-general and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission of the state to expeditiously investigate the alleged pension scam.

“Anybody found culpable will be made to face the wrath of the law as this administration will not tolerate such deliberate sabotage of government policies and programmes,” he added.

He directed the pensioners allegedly exploited to report to the office of the Chief Press Secretary, Government House, Abakaliki, and officially lodge their complaints,” he said.

PDP needs a gentleman with ideas – Adeniran

3 hours ago

October 25, 2017

A former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, says his gentle mien will not diminish his chances of becoming the next national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adeniran said in a telephone interview on Wednesday that being a gentleman, he remained the best candidate in the race for the national chairmanship seat of the party.

The party’s national elective convention, which will produce the national chairman and other executive officers, is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Abuja.

Apart from Adeniran, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George; former Minister of Sport, Prof Taoheed Adedoja, and former PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr Jimi Agbaje, are also in the chairmanship race.

Former governors of Ogun and Oyo states, Chief Gbenga Daniel and Chief Rasheed Ladoja respectively; media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, and one-time acting chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, are also eying the party’s chairmanship.

Adeniran said the perception that he is a gentleman is a good one, as the PDP needs such a person with ideas and vision to drive its progress.

“Yes, I am a gentleman. The belief in some quarters that the party does not need a gentleman as leader is an insult not only to the party but every member.

“Leadership is not by thuggery, is not by violence, but by ideas, passion, vision and commitment.

“We don’t need a violent person in PDP as chairman. We need a man with ideas to drive the party‘s vision. I am that man. I am that gentleman,’’ he said.

The former minister said with God on his side and the support he was enjoying the party, he was sure to clinch the post.

He insisted that he had all it required to lead and reposition the party, being a founding member with the requisite experience.

“PDP needs a leader with the right vision, passion for good leadership qualities and a leader with right experience.

“I am passionate about repositioning the party and I am brimming with ideas and vision to return the party to winning ways,’’ he said.

Adeniran said his academic and political background as a political science professor and the former minister had enriched his suitability for the seat.

He acknowledged that other aspirants had great attributes, but said his kind of vision to salvage the PDP at a critical moment was unmatched.

The National Caretaker chairman of the party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi had said at the end of the party’s National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday that the chairmanship seat was zoned to the entire South, and not micro-zoned to the South-West.

He said the party’s non-elective convention zoned the presidency to the North and the chairmanship to the South.

A Man allegedly stones woman to death in Ogun State

3 hours ago

October 25, 2017

An Ota Magistrate’s Court in Ogun, on Wednesday, remanded 51-year-old man, Preston Ogilo, in prison for allegedly stoning one Lynda to death.

Ogilo of no fixed address is facing a charge of murder.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs A. F. Ojelade, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ojelade adjourned the case until Dec. 1 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Rosemary Samson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 11 at about 2.30 p.m., in front of Winners Chapel Church, along Idiroko Road, Ota.

Samson said that the accused unlawfully killed one Lynda by stoning her to death.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Senate panel reads the riot acts to MDAs over financial reports

3 hours ago

October 25, 2017

The Public Accounts Committee of the Senate on Wednesday threatened to publish details of ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government who fail to submit their annual reports and audited accounts to the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Chairman of the PAC, Senator Matthew Uroghide, at the inaugural press briefing of his chairmanship of the committee, said the panel would make recommendations to the Senate to suspend approval of budgets of the defaulting MDAs until they comply.

“Information from the Office of the Auditor General (of the Federation) shows that all the Federal Government’s statutory corporations, commissions authorities and agencies are not up to date with their submission of their annual accounts and audited reports as specified by Section 85 (3) of the constitution. They have therefore violated the provisions of the Constitution,” Uroghide said.

The lawmaker also announced that the intention of the committee to conduct status inquiry on the revenue generation and expenditure of the MDAs as appropriated, in a move to expose inefficiency, waste and ineffectiveness in the management of public funds.

Uroghide added that the committee would begin to monitor government projects to ensure value for money, ascertain level of transparency, efficiency and effectiveness of government projects and programmes in expenditure of public funds.

