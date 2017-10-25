Connect with us

UPDATE:Nigeria to host West African swimming championships

Published

8 hours ago

on


The refurbished National Stadium Swimming Pool, Surulere, Lagos is set to host the West Africa Junior Swimming Championships.

The Nigeria Aquatics Federation has secured the pool to host the 2nd Africa CANA Zone 2 (West and Central Africa) Junior Swimming Championships from October 27 to October 29.

The pool which hosted 1973 All Africa Games will play host to 20 nations.

An on-the-spot assessment showed that the facilities within the swimming pool arena were being upgraded, while the conveniences were being refurbished.

The State Box, the Press Gallery and the spectators’ stands are being painted, while the floor of the swimming pool arena was also replaced with new tiles.

One of the contractors on site, Abiodun Salau, said that the work was about 95 percent done.

“The work is almost done and we are happy with the pace of work, the pool will be ready on time because the organisers are always here to check its progress.

“The pool is ready to host any championships now. The organisers will be back tomorrow to check on the work in progress which they will be satisfied with,’’ he said.

In the same vein, NAF’s Secretary, Samuel Jasmiel, said that he was happy to see the swimming pool coming back to life after about 18 years of inactivity.

“I am happy that the pool is coming back; it’s a day we have been waiting for.

“The pool is one of the best swimming facilities to host our big events as we will be having it starting from Friday.

“The preparation is in top gear and we are ready to host West Africa, the facilities are also ready and the logistics are in great shape too.

“The federation has done everything within its power to ensure a hitch-free competition for the junior swimmers, and they are also excited to come to Nigeria,’’ he said.

Jasmiel said that about 15 countries had signified their interest in the Junior Championships, adding that they would be complemented by their Nigerian counterparts.

“Our young swimmers are ready now after the trials we conducted last weekend. About 22 of them qualified to participate in the championships.

“We have put the swimmers in three camps in Bayelsa, Delta, and Ondo states. They are being coached by experienced tutors from the federation.

“We are also having technical meetings to put finishing touches to our preparations towards the hosting of the tournament,’’ he said.

Countries under the CANA Zone 2 (West and Central Africa) include Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Togo and Guinea.

Others are Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Benin, Niger and Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and Mali.

(NAN)

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Sports

Transgender soccer player has her application denied because she’s too ‘physical’ to compete against biological females

Published

7 days ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

The Australian Football Women’s League has denied an application of a transgender soccer player because she’s too ‘physical’ to compete against biological females.

Hannah Mouncey, 27, a former member of the Australian men’s handball team, started “transitioning” in 2015 and ever since then she has participated in other Australian Football competitions against bio women.

She recently applied for the 2018 AFLW draft but her application was rejected, denying her the chance to take part in next year’s Australian rules football professional women’s league.

In its decision, the subcommittee said Mouncey, would have “an unreasonable advantage” over the smaller

Transgender soccer player has her application denied because she

“The AFL has made a decision that the physical disparity between Hannah and other AFLW players is significant, in that it would have an effect on the AFLW competition and give rise to an unreasonable advantage,” an AFL statement read.

The subcommittee added: “This decision solely relates to Ms. Mouncey’s nomination for the 2018 AFLW draft and participation in the 2018 AFLW competition. Ms. Mouncey may nominate for future AFLW drafts and for registration in other Australian Football competitions.”

Reacting after her application was rejected, Mouncey said she was “extremely disappointed”.

“While I am extremely disappointed with the AFL’s decision regarding my participation in Wednesday’s AFLW draft, I thank them for the genuine way in which they approached my situation.

“Despite not being able to take part in the draft, the AFL has given me the all clear to play for Ainslie next year in the AFL Canberra competition for which I am very grateful and look forward to doing in 2018, before hopefully being able to nominate for next year’s draft”.

Transgender soccer player has her application denied because she

The AFL Players Association (AFLPA) are also not happy with AFL and have accused them of lacking “clear guidelines for transgender players”.

Its statement added: “No athlete should face such confusion around their eligibility for an elite competition just days out from a draft.”

According to BBC, Mouncey, who is 6ft 2in and weighs 15st 8lb, has played eight matches and kicked 17 goals for Ainslie in the Canberra Women’s League.

Transgender soccer player has her application denied because she

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Sports

US Olympic gymnast, McKayla Maroney says team doctor started molesting her when she was 13

Published

1 week ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

US Olympic gold winning gymnast, McKayla Maroney has alleged that she was molested by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor as she adds her voice to the #MeToo movement on social media where people are sharing experiences of sexual harassment and assault.

 

In a statement released on her Twitter page today, the 21 year old athlete alleged she was molested for years by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.

 

“People should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood,” she wrote, in reference to the allegations about producer Harvey Weinstein. “It started when I was 13 years old, and it didn’t end until I left the sport. I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there were unnecessary and disgusting.”

 

Maroney ended her involvement with the sport in 2016

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Sports

Leicester City sack manager, Craig Shakespeare

Published

1 week ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Leicester City Football Club has parted ways with its first team manager, Craig Shakespeare.

 

According to the club, Michael Appleton will be in charge of the First Team as Caretaker Manager for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Swansea City, supported by First Team Coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler.

 

Leicester City Vice Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Craig has been a great servant to Leicester City during his spells as an Assistant Manager and since taking over as Manager in challenging circumstances in February. His dedication to the Club and to his work has been absolute and the contribution he made to the most successful period in Leicester City history is considerable. However, our early promise under Craig’s management has not been consistently evident in the months since and the Board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the Club moving forward consistent with the long-term expectations of our supporters, Board and owners”. 

 

He continued to say, “Craig is and will remain a very popular, respected figure at Leicester City and will be welcome back at King Power Stadium in future, both professionally and as a friend of the Club.”  

 

The Club will now begin the process of identifying and appointing its next First Team Manager and will make no further comment on the process until the appropriate time.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Trending