Connect with us

News

Nigerian impregnates woman, Apologizes to husband with G-Wagon

Published

5 hours ago

on


A Nigerian man known as John has made headlines for buying a Mercedes-Benz G-class for a South African man, whose wife he impregnated.

According to a South African news website, Daily Live, John said his girlfriend’s husband immediately forgave him after receiving the gift.

“I know what I did is wrong but I feel better he has accepted my gift. He accepted that his wife – my girlfriend – is pregnant and would soon give birth to my son. He was angry at first but when I presented the car to him, his anger vanished,” John explained.

Daily Live quoted a woman close to the family of the pregnant wife as expressing disappointment that the acceptance of the gift meant that Nigerian men would never take South African men seriously after hearing of the incident.

She said, “Nigerian men will never take our men seriously. What kind of a man accepts a gift from a man who impregnated his wife? He will impregnate her again and buy the stupid husband another car. I am so disappointed.”

The website also quoted the husband as saying, “It is wrong to say I am stupid. The point of the matter is we cannot reverse what happened. We sat down as men and sorted the issue. The Bible says we must forgive and forget. I have always dreamed of driving a G-wagon. Christmas came early for me and my family.

“The baby will be born and I will take care of him as my own. If the father wants to take him to Nigeria I wouldn’t mind. I will give my wife the support she needs always.

“That is what marriage is all about. I love my wife and will not leave her because of a mere pregnancy.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

News

Ex-president George HW Bush apologises to actress

Published

3 days ago

on

October 25, 2017

By


Former United States of America’s President, George HW Bush, has apologised after an actress, Heather Lind, alleged he ‘sexually assaulted’ and told her a dirty joke.

In a statement to DailyMail the former president apologised to the actress saying he was sincerely sorry and did not mean to distress her.

“President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms.Lind.” the statement by DailyMail read.

The 34-year-old actress made the allegations against the 93-year-old in a lengthy Instagram post which she had deleted.

“When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,” Lind said.

The actress said she was also moved to voice out after seeing pictures of Mr Bush and Barack Obama shaking hands at a fund raiser event last week.

She also applauded the bravery of women who were victims of sexual harassment and spoken or written about it.

Using the trending hashtag, ‘#metoo’ Lind concluded by thanking Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, however, she said she had no respect for Bush.

The incident allegedly happened at a private screening for the AMC series ‘Turn’
She wrote, “I was disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organizing aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes.

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo.

“But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say “not again”.

“His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy.

“He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me.

“What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really. I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy.

“I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them. I can vote for a President, in part, by the nature of his or her character, knowing that his or her political decisions must necessarily stem from that character.

“My fellow cast-mates and producers helped me that day and continue to support me. I am grateful for the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences.

“And I thank President Barack Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, but I do not respect him. #metoo.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

Remember the freak couple caught having sex on the counter at Dominos Pizza shop? They have been sentenced…lol

Published

1 week ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

Remember the British couple caught having sex on the counter of Dominos Pizza shop some months ago? Well, they went on trial this week for breaking local public decency laws.

 

The woman is a bartender named Daniella Hirst and her boyfriend is Craig Smith. They were found guilty in court yesterday and sentenced to a fine and community service. They will not serve any jail time.

Remember the freak couple caught having sex on the counter at Dominos Pizza shop? They have been sentenced...lol

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

News

President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Published

1 week ago

on

October 19, 2017

By

President Buhari, his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari and daughter Halima joined President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan in a group photo during the Official Working Visit at the Presidential Palace Ankara Turkey today October 19th.  President Buhari joined by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey also met Nigerian Footballer William Ekong who resides in Turkey.  President Buhari and his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey accompanied by his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan joined by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Karahman during a Luncheon hosted in honor of President Buhari. See more photos below

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

Photos: President Buhari, wife Aisha and daughter Hanan meet Turkish president and his wife

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement


“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending